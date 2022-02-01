Prism Sound’s Titan Interface Impresses The Realest Puppet in The Game

Reid Stefan, the man behind the puppet, is now a big fan of Prism Sound’s acclaimed audio quality and has made Titan the centrepiece of his Las Vegas studio.

The Realest Puppet With His Prism Sound Titan Interface

Prism Sound’s multichannel Titan Audio Interface now has pride of place in the studio of Reid Stefan, the US-based producer, composer and educator who is otherwise known as The Realest Puppet In The Game.

Designed to offer high quality analogue and digital I/O for Mac or Windows PCs, Prism Sound’s Titan delivers sample rates of up to 192kHz via a simple USB interface. With its MDIO interface expansion slot that allows for direct connection to Pro Tools|HDX systems, Titan is a popular converter among recording professionals who use external hardware devices but want easy access to Prism Sound’s renowned sound quality.

Reid’s decision to invest in a Titan was made after he heard the unit in action at Luca Pretolesi’s Studio DMI facility in Las Vegas, USA. The six times Grammy nominated mixing and mastering engineer is Reid’s mentor and he has been using Prism Sound conversion for many years.

“I figured they must be special if Luca had one in his desk,” Reid explains. “Music sounds so natural and wide in his rooms, and even in headphones, but having used common consumer interfaces for more than 10 years, I wasn’t sure if I’d ever be able to switch brands or re-think my workflow. However, I was very curious to find out good all-in-one audio interfaces really could sound, especially as my previous interface was good at everything. I wanted to see if an interface from a company like Prism Sound that specialises in input/output sound quality and conversion was any better.”

Reid put a Prism Sound Titan through A/B tests against his existing interfaces and ran the test during a recording session with Karra, an artist he has been developing and producing for the last two years.

“As I was engineering my first session with the Titan, Karra asked ‘Is it just me or do the headphones and mic sound crisper than usual?’,” he explains. “After recording, I listened through my monitors and could easily hear more stereo width, low end clarity, and tiny details that I’ve never heard before in my home studio. The difference was immediately noticeable. We didn’t want to return the demo unit, so I got one for my studio. I should also add that the installation and setup was so easy there was almost nothing to it. Prism Sound’s Audio Control app is perfectly streamlined for routing analogue hardware, controlling levels, latency free headphone monitoring, and all the essentials. It’s great to record, produce and mix knowing you’re capturing and monitoring everything in the highest possible quality.”

Originally from New Jersey, Reid is now based in Las Vegas where he records and mixes all his projects. As well as producing albums and singles for EDM and Hip Hop artists such as Steve Aoki, Travis Barker, Krewella and Suicide Boyz, Stefan is also the man behind The Realest Puppet, a character initially created to promote his Whole Loops sample pack brand. He now uses the puppet to deliver tutorials that help people learn the fundamentals of their music tools so that they can improve their production and engineering skills. These have generated nearly 300,000 YouTube subscribers and over 194,000 followers on Instagram and have become a hit with audiences all over the world.

Reid also collaborates with Luca Pretolesi on MyMixLab.com – an online tutorial website that runs weekly mixing and mastering tutorials. The Realest Puppet is one of the website’s tutors. Others include Luca, Jon Kong, Scott Banks, Maarten Vorwerk and Henry Fong.

“The Prism Sound Titan is now the centerpiece of my studio, which is where I record and mix,” Reid adds. “I’m so heavily invested in my hardware vocal chain, acoustic treatment and monitors that it makes sense to capture everything with the best possible A/D converters. I’m also excited to use my Titan for upcoming Whole Loops sample packs. Having the ability to send my recordings through analogue gear from Ableton is going to make my next collection of drum kits sounding better than ever before.”

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987, Prism Sound manufacture professional digital audio equipment for the international broadcast, film and music production sectors. The company’s products are renowned for their exceptional audio quality and are the converters and interfaces of choice for many of the world’s top artists, producers, composers, mixing and mastering engineers. They are also the mainstay of many internationally acclaimed audio facilities including Metropolis Studios, Sony, ESPN, the Library of Congress and Walt Disney. Prism Sound also produces SADiE audio production workstation software, which is used by major national broadcasters such as the BBC and Radio France, as well as many of the world’s leading mastering houses and classical and live music recording engineers.

For more information: www.prismsound.com