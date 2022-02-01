Prism Sound Appoints Bluesound As Its Hungarian Distributor

The partnership is set to see many producers and engineers embracing the high quality converters Prism Sound has to offer.

Prism Sound is delighted to announce the appointment of Bluesound as its distributor in Hungary, with responsibility for its entire range of audio interfaces including the new DREAM ADA-128 modular audio conversion system.

Established in 2004 by Managing Director Thomas Csernus, Bluesound represents many of the world’s top pro audio brands such as API, ART Proaudio, Audix, Cranbourne Audio, DPA Microphones, PMC Speakers, Drawmer and Lectrosonics.

Csernus believes that Prism Sound’s pedigree and reputation for exceptional sound quality will help it establish a firm foothold in the Hungarian market.

“The company has a good name in Hungary, but there is work to be done to promote the brand as it was previously not well represented in Hungary,” he says. “It will be an extremely import extension to Bluesound’s product range, complimenting the PMC speakers that we began distributing in 2021. Prism Sound’s build quality is excellent, and the sound of the interfaces is just amazing.”

Mark Evans, sales director for Prism Sound, adds: “We are very pleased to have a company of Bluesound’s calibre representing our products in Hungary. This is a market where there is huge potential for high quality audio equipment that is versatile, reliable and easy to use. Prism Sound’s portfolio meets all of these criteria, and we are confident that, with Thomas’s help, Prism Sound will soon be the ‘go-to’ brand in Hungary for all audio conversion needs.”

Prism Sound’s range of high-quality audio interfaces first came to Thomas Csernus’ attention when one of his customers recommended them. After contacting the company, he was able to demo a Lyra 2 and Titan audio interface and was immediately impressed.

“I fell in love with the sound and build quality of the units, both of which were excellent,” he says. “These are products that you need to hear as no YouTube video will do them justice. We hooked the Titan up to a pair of PMC IB1S speakers driven by Hypex 400 amps and the sound was just amazing. Classic wow effect. So much detail. Prism Sound may only be known to a small group of enthusiasts in Hungary at the moment, but we’ve already had great feedback so I am confident we will reach our goals.”

Bluesound believes that, along with mastering facilities, many independent producers, engineers and songwriters embrace the Lyra 1 and 2 because these units offer an affordable interface that delivers no compromise audio. Recording studio that need more flexibility will appreciate the multitrack Titan and Atlas units that offer more inputs and more connectivity.

“Eventually, when the new ADA-128 becomes available, we will have a product that suits recording studios and film sound stages with multiple rooms where there is a need for a high performance, networkable audio distribution and processing system,” Csernus adds. “The extra horsepower this will bring will ramp up the quality of pre’s, while multiple clock domains will allow one studio to work at 48k and another to work at 96k. That could be a real game changer for us because no one in Hungary is currently providing such facilities. When you are working with video you need a different clock domain to those people who are recording classical music, not to mention your internal Dante or Madi network that might be on a different sample rate. Being able to offer a system to cover all these eventualities is very exciting and we are looking forward to the future with Prism Sound.”

For more information about Prism Sound and its full range of products in Hungary, please visit the Bluesound website www.bluesound.hu

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987, Prism Sound manufacture professional digital audio equipment for the international broadcast, film and music production sectors. The company’s products are renowned for their exceptional audio quality and are the converters and interfaces of choice for many of the world’s top artists, producers, composers, mixing and mastering engineers. They are also the mainstay of many internationally acclaimed audio facilities including Metropolis Studios, Sony, ESPN, the Library of Congress and Walt Disney. Prism Sound also produces SADiE audio production workstation software, which is used by major national broadcasters such as the BBC and Radio France, as well as many of the world’s leading mastering houses and classical and live music recording engineers.

For more information: www.prismsound.com