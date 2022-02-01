Prism Sound Announces Date For 8 Hours At Rockfield 2023

For the second year running, Prism Sound is hosting 8 Hours At Rockfield – a music production educational seminar held in association with Project7, the collaborative songwriting experience.

Rockfield’s place in music history is undisputed. Over the years this legendary residential facility has played host to some of the greatest bands in the world including Coldplay, Oasis, Queen, Iggy Pop. George Michael, and many more.

Those attending the Prism Sound event, which takes place on July 18th 2023, can experience the Rockfield atmosphere first hand as they learn about some of the most advanced pro audio technology on the market today.

Prism Sound will be showcasing its full range of audio converter products including the recently launched ADA-128 modular conversion system. In addition, partner companies such as GIK Acoustics and PMC Speakers will have demo rooms to highlight their technology and answer questions from attendees.

“The aim of this event is to bring people together for a day of technology, networking and education,” says Prism Sound’s Managing Director Jody Thorne. “As well as visiting each manufacturer’s demo room, attendees will also learn about recording techniques from a panel of guest speakers who will host our live streamed seminar session.”

8 Hours At Rockfield is followed by a three-day songwriting event and a one-day songwriting Masterclass organised by Project7, the UK’s leading songwriting retreat. These events start on July 19th and culminate on July 22nd with the one-day Masterclass which will be hosted by producer Gethin Pearson, whose credits include Badly Drawn Boy, Charlie XCX, Kele Okereke, Mallory Knox, To Kill A King, The RPMs & The Pitchforks.

Now in its 8th year, Project7 brings songwriters, musicians, composers, and music producers together under the Rockfield roof and gives them the space and encouragement to collaborate as part of a songwriting team.

Creative Director Lisa Fitzgibbon says: “We give artists the opportunity to collaborate with internationally respected music producers and the results are phenomenal. No other songwriting retreat offers the extraordinary experience of making music in the same location that has changed the course of contemporary music.”

Each day, the teams write and record a song under the guidance of top producers, who this year include Gethin Pearson; Kaity Rae (The Shires, Lisa Pac, Betsi Gold, Tragic Sasha and Lleoworld) and Emre Ramazanoglu (Noel Gallagher, Carly Rae Jepsen, Richard Ashcroft, U2, Lily Allen, Paloma Faith and Michael Jackson).

Prism Sound’s 8 Hours At Rockfield event costs £20 per person, £10 for students, and includes a buffet lunch. For more information please visit www.prismsound.com

For more information about Project7’s three day residential and one day Masterclass songwriting events please visit www.pro7ect.com

-ends-

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987, Prism Sound manufacture high-quality professional digital audio hardware and software for music and sound production for the music, film, television, radio and multi-media markets and a range of specialized measurement equipment used in audio equipment development, manufacturing, system building and maintenance. The company’s product range includes a range of audio interfaces covering applications from desktop or mobile recording & production to major studio facilities. Prism Sound also produces the SADIE audio production workstation software used by major national broadcasters such as the BBC, as well as many of the world’s leading mastering houses and classical or live music recording engineers.

For more information: www.prismsound.com