Primerica Board of Directors Elects Dropbox’s Amber Cottle as Newest Board Member

Marks Milestone in Company’s History with 36% of Board Now Comprised of Women

DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) today announced the election of Amber Cottle to the Company’s Board of Directors effective immediately. Ms. Cottle replaces former Senator Saxby Chambliss following his 5 years of service on the Board.

Ms. Cottle has been the Vice President of Global Public Policy, Government Affairs & Social Impact at Dropbox, Inc since August 2016. In this role, she oversees Dropbox’s Global Public Policy and Government Affairs teams, serving as lead strategist for all of Dropbox’s public policy and government affairs issues globally including privacy. She also oversees Dropbox’s Social Impact team, which handles the company’s philanthropic and environmental sustainability initiatives, and serves as the Vice President of the Dropbox Foundation. Prior to joining Dropbox, she served as Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy for the Americas at Apple Inc. She has over 25 years of government affairs experience, including serving as the Staff Director of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, where she was the chief strategist for all policy areas under its jurisdiction. She also worked at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, where she served as the chief negotiator of the investment provisions of multiple U.S. free trade agreements and bilateral investment treaties. Earlier in her career, Ms. Cottle practiced international law and clerked on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. Ms. Cottle holds a B.A. degree from Saint Louis University and a J.D. degree from the University of Chicago Law School.

“We are grateful to Senator Chambliss for his contributions to Primerica during the five years he served,” said D. Richard Williams, Primerica’s Chairman. “In filling the vacated seat, we sought out an individual with deep knowledge of government and regulatory affairs and Amber’s over 25 years’ experience working in corporate, law and government will perfectly complement the skills of our Board.”

The addition of Ms. Cottle means that 36% of the Primerica Board is now made up of women, well above that of other U.S.-based public companies. A 2022 survey, conducted by Moody’s Investor Services of companies it rates, found that only 27% of seats on corporate boards in the U.S. are held by women.

“Joining the Primerica board represents so much more to me than just becoming a part of another corporate board, given the company’s mission to help families become more financially secure,” said Amber Cottle, Vice President of Global Public Policy, Government Affairs & Social Impact for Dropbox. “I look forward to sharing my skills and experience with the company.”

About Primerica, Inc.

Primerica is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. Licensed financial representatives educate Primerica clients about how to prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate products like term life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products. Primerica insured over 5.7 million lives and had over 2.7 million client investment accounts as of December 31, 2021. Primerica was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in the United States and Canada in 2021 through its insurance company subsidiaries. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices and is traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PRI”.

