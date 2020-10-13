Prime Day TV Deals (2020): Top 4K TV, Smart TV & TV Projector Savings Compiled by Deal Tomato
Save on TV deals at the Prime Day 2020 sale, featuring the latest Sony, LG OLED, Samsung & TCL Roku TV savings
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon Prime Day TV deals for 2020 are underway. Compare the best deals on flat, curved and ultrawide TVs from Samsung, LG, Toshiba, TCL, Sony and more top 4K TV brands. Check out the best deals in the list below.
Best TV deals:
- Save up to 42% on TVs from top manufacturers including Samsung, LG, Sony & TCL – at the Prime Day sale
- Save up to $403 on a wide range of TVs at the Prime Day sale – click the link for all the latest deals on smart TVs, 4K TVs, OLED TVs & more
- Save up to $202 on Samsung TVs including Samsung 4K, QLED & smart TVs – click the link for the latest deals on best-selling Samsung 4K TVs and Samsung QLED televisions with over a billion shades of color
- Save up to $403 on LG TVs & LG OLED TVs – check out the full range of LG LED TVs & OLED TVs on sale for Prime Day
- Save up to 42% on TCL TVs – check all the latest deals on TCL Smart LED Roku TVs and TCL 4K Ultra HD televisions
- Save up to $402 on Sony TVs including Sony 4K TVs & Sony BRAVIA televisions – at the Prime Day sale
Best 4K TV deals:
- Save up to 30% on 4K TVs at the Amazon Prime Day sale – save on top-rated 4K Ultra HD TVs from top manufacturers such as Sony, Samsung, LG and TCL
- Save $102 on the Samsung QLED Q80T Series 4K TV at Amazon – 2020 model Samsung TV that boasts 4K UHD direct full array & Quantum HDR 12X for that rich, cinematic color
- Save $402 on the Sony X900H 65-Inch 4K TV at Amazon – 2020 model Sony TV (X900H) with 4K Ultra HD smart TV with HDR, game mode for gaming & Alexa compatibility
- Save $700 on the LG GX Series 77″ 4K Smart OLED TV at Amazon – gallery design, bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI, EARC,
- Save $150 on the Samsung QLED Q60 Series 4K TV at Amazon – 2019 model Samsung UHD TV with HDR and Alexa compatibility
- Save $102 on the Samsung 65” QLED 4K Smart TV at Amazon – 2020 model Q70T Series Samsung TV with dual-LED Quantum HDR display & Alexa built-in
- Save $100 on the new LG NanoCell 4K TV at Amazon – 4K smart UHD NanoCell 90 Series LG TV available in 55”, 65”, 75” & 85” 4K display sizes
- Save up to $904 on the Sony XBR-65A9G 65 Inch TV at Amazon – MASTER series BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa compatibility
- Save 28% on the Sony X750H 4K Ultra HD LED TV at Amazon – available in 55”, 65” & 75” display sizes with a 4K Processor X1, triluminos display & smart Android TV with Google Assistant
- Save $200 on the VIZIO P-Series Quantum 65” Class 4K HDR Smart TV at Amazon – delivers up to 115% more color than standard 4K TVs, 1100 nits of brightness
Best Smart TV deals:
- Save up to $402 on Smart TVs at the Prime Day sale – save on the latest smart televisions from TV manufacturers like Samsung, Sony, TCL, LG & more
- Save up to 38% on the TCL 32-inch Smart LED TV (with Roku TV) at Amazon – top-rated LED smart TV with over 500,000 movies and TV episodes available through Roku TV
- Save $102 on the TCL 40-inch Smart LED Roku TV at Amazon – 2019 model 1080p Full HD TCL TV compatible with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant
- Save $403 on the LG 4K Smart OLED TV at Amazon – excellent for gaming, thanks to its advanced a9 Gen 3 AI Processor 4K
- Save $251 on the LG 75″ 4K Smart TV at Amazon – UHD LG TV with real 4K IPS display, active HDR & built-in Alexa Alexa & Apple AirPlay 2
Best projector deals:
- Save up to 65% on a wide selection of projectors & home theater equipment – save on projectors from top brands including Anker, BenQ, Epson, ViewSonic & Kodak
- Save $201 on the Epson Wireless Home Theater Projector at Amazon – wireless 1080P projector with wireless screen mirroring
- Save $220 on the YABER Y30 Native 1080P Projector at Amazon – full HD home theater video projector with keystone correction support
- Save $3050 on the Hisense 100L10E 100-Inch 4K UHD Smart Laser Projector at Amazon – 100-inch 4K screen, built-in speakers, wireless subwoofer, DBX-TV sound enhancement
- Save 65% on the YABER V2 WiFi Mini Projector at Amazon – full HD 1080P and 200″ supported portable wireless mirroring projector
- Save $150 on the BenQ Short Throw Gaming Projector at Amazon – Full HD 1080p gaming projector with ultra-fast, low-input lag and a refresh rate
- Save $50 on the Anker Nebula Capsule Mini Projector at Amazon – smart portable projector with a 360° speaker & up to 4 hours of video playtime
Looking for more deals on top-rated smart TVs and 4K TVs?
Prime Day 2020 savings last for a brief amount of time.
Prime Day is an annual shopping and entertainment event exclusively for Prime members, delivering two days of special savings on a wide range of Amazon’s products.
Don't have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and access all the best Prime Day deals.
A wide selection of smart TVs, 4K TVs and TV projectors can be purchased with considerable savings during Prime Day. Amazon’s selection of TVs is huge and varied. For one thing, there are 4K TVs and smart TVs from popular brands such as Samsung, LG, TCL, and Sony, and then there are projectors for a home theater experience.
Among the top-rated Samsung TVs is the TU8000, featuring what the company calls Crystal Display for excellent color detail and Crystal Processor 4K for HDR and high contrast ratio. It even does a good job in upscaling content to 4K.
LG’s CX OLED TV is one of the top-selling 4K smart TVs on Amazon, particularly the 55-inch model. That’s not surprising to see since it offers decent upscaling and features such as Dolby Vision IQ and OLED Motion Pro, as well as G-Sync compatibility and low input lag for gamers.
For the budget-conscious, TCL has HD and 4K smart Roku TVs that won’t break the bank. That means they’re not only affordable, but they’re also perfect for streaming content via their Roku interface, giving easy access to more than 500,000 TV episodes and movies.
Meanwhile, the Sony X750H has the brand’s 4K Processor X1 under the hood, delivering vibrant and rich details. It also features Motionflow XR240 to minimize blur, TRILUMINOS for vivid color reproduction, and Google Assistant for convenient voice controls.
Amazon also has mini projectors such as the VANKYO LEISURE 3, which provides 1080p and a 170-inch display in a tiny package. On the other hand, there’s also the BenQ TK800M for 4K UHD with HDR, perfect for streaming Netflix and Prime Video.
This year’s Prime Day sale taking place later in the year marks a first in Prime Day history.
Searching for more highly rated TV deals?
