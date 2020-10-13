Prime Day Tablet & iPad Deals (2020): Galaxy Tab, Fire Tablet & iPad Pro, Air & mini Savings Tracked by Spending Lab

Prime Day tablet & iPad deals for 2020, including Fire HD Tablets, Apple iPad Air & Pro, Microsoft Surface & Samsung Galaxy Tab sales

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our guide to the latest tablet & iPad deals for Prime Day 2020, featuring all the latest offers on Samsung Galaxy Tab, Amazon Fire tablets, iPad mini, Air & Pro & Microsoft Surface. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sales last for a restricted time period. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Now entering its sixth consecutive year, Amazon Prime Day gives Prime members exclusive deals on a wide range of brands across all categories.

Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Start your 30-day free trial and make the most of all the best Prime Day deals.

Prime Day 2020 provides shoppers with numerous deals on Fire tablets, iPad Air and Pro, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 & Microsoft Surface over the 48 hour sale. The latest additions to Apple’s iPad lineup are the new iPad Air and standard iPad models. Compared to the previous iteration, the iPad Air now has a 40 percent speedier CPU and 30 percent improvement in graphics, thanks to its new A14 Bionic chip. Moreover, the eighth-generation iPad builds on its predecessor with an A12 Bionic processor for faster performance. The iPad Pro remains the top-of-the-line model with advanced features and performance comparable to computers.

The Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus are the most recent tablets from Amazon. They now come with USB-C charging, a faster CPU, and more RAM. The Fire HD 8 Plus even has wireless charging support. The Fire 7 is still the most affordable tablet in the lineup while the Fire HD 10 is the flagship device with the largest screen.

Meanwhile, the Microsoft Surface family welcomed the new Surface Pro X, Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, and Surface Pro 7. These Windows tablets are perfect for those who want a portable and powerful device to replace their desktop PCs. With the varying models, there’s always a Surface for any budget.

Samsung’s newest Android tablets are the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+. The company claims they have the hardware to deliver performance that can keep up with desktop computers. Notably, the Galaxy Tab S7+ has a vibrant 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR10+ support while, in contrast, the Galaxy Tab S7 sports an LCD screen.

Last year’s Prime Day sale proved to be a record-breaker for sales of Amazon devices, with the Amazon Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick proving to be particularly popular items.

