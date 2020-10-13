Prime Day Pixel 5, iPhone SE & 11 Pro Max & Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Smartphone Deals (2020): Best Cell Phone Sales Found by Consumer Article

List of all the latest mobile phone & iPhone deals for Prime Day, including all the top discounts on the Pixel 4 XL & 4a, iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, & Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus & S20 Ultra cell phones

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon Prime Day iPhone, Pixel, Samsung Galaxy and cell phone deals have landed. Compare the best offers on the iPhone 11 series, Google Pixel 4 series, and 5G-capable Galaxy S20 smartphone series. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Samsung Galaxy deals:

Best Google Pixel deals:

Best Apple iPhone deals:

More cell phone deals:

Looking for more deals on cell phones like the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Pixel? Visit Amazon’s Prime Day sale page to compare the entire selection of active offers at the moment.

Prime Day 2020 deals are live for a brief amount of time. Consumer Article earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

From Amazon devices to popular brands such as Apple, thousands of products go on sale during the two-day Amazon Prime Day shopping event.

Not yet a member of Amazon Prime? Start your 30-day free trial by clicking here and access the entire Prime Day sale.

Big savings and low prices are available on Samsung Galaxy S20 series, iPhone 11 series, and Pixel 4 smartphone deals during Amazon Prime Day. The latest cell phones from the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel lines still dominate the smartphone industry. Apple’s flagship iPhone 11 line, which includes the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, one of the fastest processors for cell phones. There have been rumors of an iPhone 12 on the horizon, but it has yet to be confirmed by Apple.

For Android cell phones, the Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone series remains a top-rated option, thanks to their advanced cameras and powerful QualComm processor. For hyperfast connection speeds, there are also 5G versions of the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and the latest S20 FE (BTS Fans Edition). To rival this, Google Pixel also announced its 5G-capable cell phones: the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. Other noteworthy Google Pixel models are the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

Over the course of Prime Day 2019 sales for Amazon surpassed the previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

Searching for more cell phone & iPhone deals? Click here to shop the entire selection of deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andrew Mathews ([email protected])