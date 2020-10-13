Prime Day iPhone 11, Apple Watch 6, iPad Pro, AirPods Pro & MacBook Pro Deals (2020): Best Apple Sales Compared by Deal Tomato
Here’s our summary of the best Apple deals for Prime Day, including deals on the Apple TV, iPhone 11 series, Apple Watch Series 6, AirPods Pro, iPad Air, MacBook Pro & more Apple devices
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the latest Apple device deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring the iPhone 11 series, iPad (8th Gen), Apple Watch 6 and SE, MacBook Air, Apple TV (5th Gen), and AirPods Pro offers. Browse the latest deals using the links below.
Best Apple Watch deals:
- Save on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, SE, Series 5, 4 & 3 smartwatches – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $30 on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Amazon – with GPS, optical heart sensor, emergency SOS, and S3 chip with dual-processor
- Save $60 on the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44MM) at Amazon – available in three color finishes and comes with ECG app, optical heart sensor, and built-in compass (renewed model)
- Save $51 on the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40MM) at Amazon – Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band (renewed model)
- Save on Apple Watches, bands, chargers & accessories at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best Apple iPad deals:
- Save on the latest Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad mini tablets – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $63 on the Apple iPad Mini at Amazon – with 7.9-inch retina display, A12 bionic chip, touch ID fingerprint sensor, 8MP back camera, and 10-hour battery life
- Save $50 on the Apple iPad Pro at Amazon – 12.9-inch display, A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine, and Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- Save $30 on the Apple iPad at Amazon – A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, and support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- Save $36 on the Apple iPad Air 2 (Renewed) at Amazon – 64GB and home button with Touch ID sensor
- Check out the full range of Apple iPads on sale for Amazon Prime Day
Best Apple iPhone deals:
- Save up to 48% on unlocked Apple iPhones at the Amazon Prime Day sale – click the link for the latest prices on unlocked Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XR, SE, XS Max and many more models
- Save $330 on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro at Amazon – fully unlocked with 256 GB of space
- Save $209 on the Apple iPhone 11 at Amazon – fully unlocked with 128 GB of space
- Save $195 on the Apple iPhone XR at Amazon – fully unlocked with 64GB of space
- Save $430 on the Apple iPhone XS at Amazon – fully unlocked with 64GB of memory
- Save $120 on the Apple iPhone 8 Plus at Amazon – fully unlocked with 64GB of memory
- Save up to $424 on iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XS Max, SE, XR, 8 & many more iPhone models – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best Apple MacBook & iMac deals:
- Save up to $300 on Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro & MacBook Air laptops – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $300 on the New Apple MacBook Pro at Amazon – 16-inch with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage and 2.6Ghz Intel Core i7
- Save $99 on the Apple MacBook Air at Amazon – with 13-inch Retina display, backlit magic keyboard, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage
- Save $151 on the Apple iMac at Amazon – 21.5-inch all-in-one desktop with 2.7GHz Core i5, 1 TB hard drive, and 8GB memory
- Save up to $305 on the latest Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13" & 16" & more MacBook laptops – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best Apple AirPods deals:
- Save up to 20% on Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $50 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon – with tapered silicone tips and adaptive EQ that automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
- Save $44 on the Apple AirPods with Charging Case at Amazon – connects instantly out of the wired charging case, adds quick access to Siri
- Save $39 on the Apple AirPods at Amazon – with wireless charging case, 24-hour battery life, and universal fit
- Check out the full range of AirPods wireless headphones deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale
More Apple deals:
- Save up to $400 on Apple devices & gear at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save on the latest Apple TV 4K & Apple TV streaming media players – save on 32GB & 64GB Apple TV 4th Gen media players
- Check out the full range of Apple products on sale for Amazon Prime Day
Interested in more Apple gadget deals? Check out Amazon's Prime Day page to view all the live deals at the moment.
Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals are live for a restricted amount of time. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Amazon holds their Prime Day sale every year. The popular shopping and entertainment event offers numerous deals for Prime members to enjoy across dozens of product categories.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and get in on the whole Prime Day sale.
A wide selection of Apple iPad tablets, iPhone cell phones, Apple TV, AirPods, Apple Watches, and MacBooks can be purchased with considerable savings during Prime Day. The 2020 Apple Event held in September unveiled new lines of Apple Watch smartwatches and iPad tablets. The new Apple Watch Series 6 boasts an ECG sensor and an upgraded Always-On Retina display that Apple claims to be 2.5x brighter than the Apple Watch Series 5’s. For the first time in history, Apple also released an affordable alternative to its flagship smartwatch: the Apple Watch SE. It doesn’t have the same advanced sensors that the Apple Watch Series 6 is equipped with, but it’s a powerful smartwatch nonetheless.
Apple also released the new 10.9-inch iPad Air and 10.2-inch iPad (8th generation). The new iPad Air runs on Apple’s bespoke A14 Bionic chip that’s up to 40% faster than the previous iPad Air model. Meanwhile, the eighth-generation iPad boasts an updated iPadOS 14 that makes the tablet compatible with the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard.
An Apple iPhone 12 is also rumored to be released later this year. Earlier in 2020, Apple also launched the new iPad Pro, iPhone SE, MacBook Air, and the 13-inch MacBook Pro. There is no news on a new generation of AirPods or AirPods Pro, but Apple released the Powerbeats, the successor to the Powerbeats3 wireless headphones back in Spring. 2020 also saw the release of the tvOS 14 for the 4th and 5th generation Apple TVs.
Since it started in 2015, Prime Day has always been held in July. This year’s Q4 schedule for Prime Day means it is falling closer to the holiday shopping season than ever before.
Interested in more Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, MacBook, AirPods, and Apple TV deals?
