Prime Day iPhone 11, Apple Watch 6, iPad Pro, AirPods Pro & MacBook Pro Deals (2020): Best Apple Sales Compared by Deal Tomato

Here’s our summary of the best Apple deals for Prime Day, including deals on the Apple TV, iPhone 11 series, Apple Watch Series 6, AirPods Pro, iPad Air, MacBook Pro & more Apple devices

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the latest Apple device deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring the iPhone 11 series, iPad (8th Gen), Apple Watch 6 and SE, MacBook Air, Apple TV (5th Gen), and AirPods Pro offers. Browse the latest deals using the links below.

Best Apple Watch deals:

Best Apple iPad deals:

Best Apple iPhone deals:

Best Apple MacBook & iMac deals:

Best Apple AirPods deals:

More Apple deals:

Interested in more Apple gadget deals? Check out Amazon’s Prime Day page to view all the live deals at the moment.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals are live for a restricted amount of time. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Amazon holds their Prime Day sale every year. The popular shopping and entertainment event offers numerous deals for Prime members to enjoy across dozens of product categories.

Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and get in on the whole Prime Day sale.

A wide selection of Apple iPad tablets, iPhone cell phones, Apple TV, AirPods, Apple Watches, and MacBooks can be purchased with considerable savings during Prime Day. The 2020 Apple Event held in September unveiled new lines of Apple Watch smartwatches and iPad tablets. The new Apple Watch Series 6 boasts an ECG sensor and an upgraded Always-On Retina display that Apple claims to be 2.5x brighter than the Apple Watch Series 5’s. For the first time in history, Apple also released an affordable alternative to its flagship smartwatch: the Apple Watch SE. It doesn’t have the same advanced sensors that the Apple Watch Series 6 is equipped with, but it’s a powerful smartwatch nonetheless.

Apple also released the new 10.9-inch iPad Air and 10.2-inch iPad (8th generation). The new iPad Air runs on Apple’s bespoke A14 Bionic chip that’s up to 40% faster than the previous iPad Air model. Meanwhile, the eighth-generation iPad boasts an updated iPadOS 14 that makes the tablet compatible with the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard.

An Apple iPhone 12 is also rumored to be released later this year. Earlier in 2020, Apple also launched the new iPad Pro, iPhone SE, MacBook Air, and the 13-inch MacBook Pro. There is no news on a new generation of AirPods or AirPods Pro, but Apple released the Powerbeats, the successor to the Powerbeats3 wireless headphones back in Spring. 2020 also saw the release of the tvOS 14 for the 4th and 5th generation Apple TVs.

Since it started in 2015, Prime Day has always been held in July. This year’s Q4 schedule for Prime Day means it is falling closer to the holiday shopping season than ever before.

Interested in more Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, MacBook, AirPods, and Apple TV deals? Click here to view the entire selection of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews ([email protected])