Prime Day iPad, iPhone, AirPods, MacBook, Apple TV & Apple Watch Deals 2020: Top Early Apple Savings Reviewed by Consumer Walk
The latest early Amazon Prime Day Apple electronics deals for 2020, featuring all the latest Apple MacBook, Apple TV, iPhone 11, iPad Pro & Air, Apple Watch Series 6 & AirPods Pro discounts
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a guide to all the top early deals on Apple products for Amazon Prime Day 2020, including the top savings on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple TV streaming devices, Apple Watch smartwatches and AirPods wireless earbuds. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Apple iPad deals:
- Save on the latest Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad mini tablets – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $63 on the Apple iPad Mini at Amazon – with 7.9-inch retina display, A12 bionic chip, touch ID fingerprint sensor, 8MP back camera, and 10-hour battery life
- Save $50 on the Apple iPad Pro at Amazon – 12.9-inch display, A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine, and Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- Save $30 on the Apple iPad at Amazon – A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, and support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- Save $36 on the Apple iPad Air 2 (Renewed) at Amazon – 64GB and home button with Touch ID sensor
- Check out the full range of Apple iPads on sale for Amazon Prime Day – check the latest deals on 8th Generation, 7th Gen & older iPad tablets (32GB, 64GB and 128GB)
Best Apple iPhone deals:
- Save up to 48% on unlocked Apple iPhones at the Amazon Prime Day sale – click the link for the latest prices on unlocked Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XR, SE, XS Max and many more models
- Save $330 on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro at Amazon – fully unlocked with 256 GB of space
- Save $200 on the Apple iPhone 11 at Amazon – fully unlocked with 128 GB of space
- Save $194 on the Apple iPhone XR at Amazon – fully unlocked with 64GB of space
- Save $424 on the Apple iPhone XS at Amazon – fully unlocked with 64GB of memory
- Save $85 on the Apple iPhone 8 Plus at Amazon – fully unlocked with 64GB of memory
- Save up to $424 on iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XS Max, SE, XR, 8 & many more iPhone models – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best Apple Watch deals:
- Save on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, SE, Series 5, 4 & 3 smartwatches – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $30 on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Amazon – with GPS, optical heart sensor, emergency SOS, and S3 chip with dual-processor
- Save $34 on the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40MM) at Amazon – Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band (renewed model)
- Save on Apple Watches, bands, chargers & accessories at the Amazon Prime Day sale – click the link for the latest prices on Apple Watches in 38mm, 42mm & more sizes
Best Apple AirPods deals:
- Save up to 20% on Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $50 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon – with tapered silicone tips and adaptive EQ that automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
- Save $39 on the Apple AirPods at Amazon – with wireless charging case, 24-hour battery life, and universal fit
- Check out the full range of AirPods wireless headphones deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best Apple MacBook & iMac deals:
- Save up to $300 on Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro & MacBook Air laptops – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $300 on the New Apple MacBook Pro at Amazon – 16-inch with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage and 2.6Ghz Intel Core i7
- Save $49 on the Apple MacBook Air at Amazon – with 13-inch retina display, backlit magic keyboard, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage
- Save $151 on the Apple iMac at Amazon – 21.5-inch all-in-one desktop with 2.7GHz Core i5, 1 TB hard drive, and 8GB memory
- Save up to $305 on the latest Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13” & 16” & more MacBook laptops – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
More Apple deals:
- Save up to $400 on Apple devices & gear at the Amazon Prime Day sale – check the best deals on the latest iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook & more
- Save on the latest Apple TV 4K & Apple TV streaming media players – save on 32GB & 64GB Apple TV 4th Gen media players
- Check out the full range of Apple products on sale for Amazon Prime Day
Want some more deals on best-selling Apple products? Click here to browse the entire range of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.
Amazon Prime Day offers run for a brief period of time. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Prime Day celebrates and rewards Amazon Prime members with exclusive deals across a wide variety of items – from Amazon’s own smart home devices and tablets to the latest trends in fashion and homeware.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and take advantage of the entire Prime Day sale.
Prime Day is the best time to buy Apple gadgets as there are a bunch of good offers and deals available. Apple recently launched two new smartwatches: the Watch Series 6 and Watch SE. The Watch Series 6 is the first of the lineup to have a blood oxygen sensor, and it has a brighter display and faster processor than its predecessor, the Watch Series 5. The Watch SE is a budget-friendly version of the wearable with a few modern features such as an always-on altimeter.
The iPad range was also expanded with the new iPad Air and standard iPad, both getting performance boosts over their previous iterations. Moreover, the iPad mini remains the popular compact version of the tablet, and the iPad Pro is the high-end model with advanced features such as Face ID.
Meanwhile, the MacBook Air continues to be the Apple laptop for portability and speed, while the MacBook Pro is the advanced variant considered to be a portable powerhouse. In addition, the AirPods Pro are still the go-to Bluetooth headphones for iOS users, improving on the original AirPods with its IPX4 water resistance, active noise cancellation, and better noise isolation.
The Apple TV 4K has the home entertainment front covered. As its name suggests, it supports 4K streaming, and it’s powered by the A10X Fusion chip to run your games and apps smoothly.
Prime Day 2019 was a huge success for Amazon devices, as best-sellers such as the Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot were sold in record numbers.
Want some more deals on Apple iPhones, AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more? Click here to compare the entire range of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews ([email protected])