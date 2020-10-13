Prime Day Deals for Teachers 2020: Top School Supplies & College Student Deals Ranked by Consumer Walk
Save on a range of school supply deals for teachers, college students, & K-12 students at the Prime Day 2020 sale, featuring the top discounts on school devices such as MacBooks, Chromebooks, tablets, & computer desks
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a summary of the top school supply deals for students and teachers for Amazon Prime Day, including sales on college gadgets like the Microsoft Surface, MacBooks, iPads, Fire HD tablets, and Windows laptops. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best school supply deals:
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of school supplies at the Amazon Prime Day sale – check the latest deals on classroom organizers, stationery & craft supplies
- Save up to 48% on deals for teachers at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 40% on the Back-to-School Supplies Bundle at Amazon
- Save 48% on the Bankers Box Eight Compartment Literature Sorter at Amazon
- Save 35% on the Classroom Keepers Mailbox at Amazon
- Save 26% on Rolling Storage Cart and Organizers at Amazon
- Save $60 on the Canon PIXMA G4210 Wireless Printer at Amazon
- Save 55% on the Furinno 5-tier Open-Shelf Bookcase at Amazon
- Save 32% on the SWH Home Office Computer Desk at Amazon
- Save 46% on the Furinno 3-tier Adjustable Shelf Bookcase at Amazon
- Save 38% on the Furinno Simplistic Computer Desk at Amazon
- Save $45 on the Bestier 5- Inch Computer Desk with Shelves at Amazon
- Check out the full range of deals for teachers – click the link for the latest prices on classroom essentials
- Check out the full range of school supplies on sale for Amazon Prime Day
Best college student deals:
- Save up to 55% on college essentials at the Amazon Prime Day sale – check the latest deals on college stationery, laptops, backpacks and more back-to-school essentials
- Save up to 46% on a wide range of student deals – save on student laptops, backpacks and stationery
- Save 36% on the Vohler Laptop Backpack at Amazon
- Save 40% on the Samsonite Tectonic 2 Perfect Fit Backpack – 17″ unisex laptop backpack
Best Apple iPad, tablet & laptop deals:
- Save on the latest Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad mini tablets – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 40% on the latest laptops from HP, Dell, ASUS, Lenovo, Apple & many more top-rated laptop brands
- Save up to 47% on a wide range of tablets – click the link for the latest prices on top-rated Android tablets & iPads at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Check out the full range of Apple iPads on sale for Amazon Prime Day – check the latest deals on 8th Generation, 7th Gen & older iPad tablets (32GB, 64GB and 128GB)
- Save up to $809 on a wide range of laptops at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Shoppers can find thousands of discounted items available at Amazon during their Prime Day sale, their highly anticipated shopping event that’s now being held for a sixth consecutive year.
Shoppers looking for deals on teacher school supplies and gadgets for college students can take advantage of the considerable number of deals available on Amazon Prime Day. The school supply deals that teachers and college students are looking for on Amazon are no longer confined to bags, pens, and other traditional school supplies. With more and more schools opting for blended learning and, for some, fully-remote learning, school supplies for virtual learning are more in demand than ever.
Among the best school supply deals for teachers and students include discounts on tablets, laptops, headphones, and mice. In addition, Chromebooks have also risen in popularity as a cost-effective alternative to MacBooks and Windows laptops. Teachers and college students who want higher-quality video for online presentations may want to invest in HD webcams from Logitech as well. Computer desks and office chairs have also become a must-have school supply, as teachers and students strive to create a conducive virtual learning environment at home.
Prime Day sales in 2019 beat Black Friday and Cyber Monday totals in 2018, showing just how large Amazon’s shopping event has become.
