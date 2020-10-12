Prime Day Apple Watch 6, iPad Pro, iPhone 11 & MacBook Pro Deals 2020: Early Apple Electronics Sales Compared by Save Bubble
Compare the top early Apple device deals for Amazon Prime Day, including all the latest sales on iPhones, AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches & Apple TVs
Amazon Prime Day researchers at Save Bubble are monitoring the best early Apple deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, together with the latest offers on MacBook Pro laptops, iPhone 11 smartphones, AirPods Pro earbuds, iPad tablets, Apple Watch smartwatches and Apple TV streaming media players. Browse the full range of deals listed below.
Best Apple Watch deals:
- Save on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, SE, Series 5, 4 & 3 smartwatches – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $30 on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Amazon – with GPS, optical heart sensor, emergency SOS, and S3 chip with dual-processor
- Save $34 on the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40MM) at Amazon – Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band (renewed model)
- Save on Apple Watches, bands, chargers & accessories at the Amazon Prime Day sale – click the link for the latest prices on Apple Watches in 38mm, 42mm & more sizes
Best Apple iPad deals:
- Save on the latest Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad mini tablets – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $63 on the Apple iPad Mini at Amazon – with 7.9-inch retina display, A12 bionic chip, touch ID fingerprint sensor, 8MP back camera, and 10-hour battery life
- Save $50 on the Apple iPad Pro at Amazon – 12.9-inch display, A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine, and Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- Save $30 on the Apple iPad at Amazon – A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, and support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- Save $36 on the Apple iPad Air 2 (Renewed) at Amazon – 64GB and home button with Touch ID sensor
- Check out the full range of Apple iPads on sale for Amazon Prime Day – check the latest deals on 8th Generation, 7th Gen & older iPad tablets (32GB, 64GB and 128GB)
Best Apple iPhone deals:
- Save up to 48% on unlocked Apple iPhones at the Amazon Prime Day sale – click the link for the latest prices on unlocked Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XR, SE, XS Max and many more models
- Save $330 on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro at Amazon – fully unlocked with 256 GB of space
- Save $200 on the Apple iPhone 11 at Amazon – fully unlocked with 128 GB of space
- Save $194 on the Apple iPhone XR at Amazon – fully unlocked with 64GB of space
- Save $424 on the Apple iPhone XS at Amazon – fully unlocked with 64GB of memory
- Save $85 on the Apple iPhone 8 Plus at Amazon – fully unlocked with 64GB of memory
- Save up to $424 on iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XS Max, SE, XR, 8 & many more iPhone models – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best Apple MacBook & iMac deals:
- Save up to $300 on Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro & MacBook Air laptops – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $300 on the New Apple MacBook Pro at Amazon – 16-inch with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage and 2.6Ghz Intel Core i7
- Save $49 on the Apple MacBook Air at Amazon – with 13-inch retina display, backlit magic keyboard, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage
- Save $151 on the Apple iMac at Amazon – 21.5-inch all-in-one desktop with 2.7GHz Core i5, 1 TB hard drive, and 8GB memory
- Save up to $305 on the latest Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13” & 16” & more MacBook laptops – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best Apple AirPods deals:
- Save up to 20% on Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $50 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon – with tapered silicone tips and adaptive EQ that automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
- Save $39 on the Apple AirPods at Amazon – with wireless charging case, 24-hour battery life, and universal fit
- Check out the full range of AirPods wireless headphones deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale
More Apple deals:
- Save up to $400 on Apple devices & gear at the Amazon Prime Day sale – check the best deals on the latest iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook & more
- Save on the latest Apple TV 4K & Apple TV streaming media players – save on 32GB & 64GB Apple TV 4th Gen media players
- Check out the full range of Apple products on sale for Amazon Prime Day
In need of some more Apple gadget deals? We recommend checking Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 deals page to compare all the active discounts at the moment.
Prime Day 2020 is a two-day sales event run by Amazon, during which they offer impressive discounts and savings across many items, including their own Amazon devices.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial now and enjoy the entire Prime Day sale.
Prime Day 2020 provides shoppers with numerous deals on top-rated Apple products over the 48 hour sale. Apple users will be glad to know that Amazon offers hundreds of great deals on Apple products. These include products like the Apple MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, AirPods and AirPods Pro, Apple Watches like the latest Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE. Deals on the iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Pro are great for those looking for a portable, yet powerful device. Of course, deals on Apple’s iPhone lineup, which includes the iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE are available as well.
Amazon also carries the iMac and Apple TV 4K for those who need a powerful computer or want to stream movies and shows. You’re also going to find a lot of different Apple accessories on Amazon. These include chargers, USB-C cables, adapters, iPhone silicone cases, and a lot more.
Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 broke sales records on Amazon devices, with the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker ranking amongst the best-sellers.
Searching for more deals on Apple phones, laptops, tablets, and smartwatches? Click here to compare the full range of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.
