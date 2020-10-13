Prime Day Apple Watch 6, Fitbit, Garmin & Galaxy Watch Deals 2020: Top Smartwatch Deals Tracked by Consumer Walk

Save on Fitbit, Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch, Garmin & more smartwatch deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale, featuring Garmin, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Apple Watch 6 & 5, and Fitbit fitness tracker savings

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the top Apple Watch, Fitbit and fitness smartwatch deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, together with the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch, Fitness Charge & Versa, Garmin, and Apple Watch discounts. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Available exclusively to Prime members, the two-day Amazon Prime Day sale delivers special deals on an extensive range of products.

Numerous deals on health and fitness smartwatches from Apple, Garmin, Samsung and Fitbit are typically available on Amazon for Prime Day. Nowadays, a watch can tell more than just the time. To be exact, most wearables are now a smartwatch-slash-fitness tracker, increasingly becoming everyday companions for workouts and personal health.

Succeeding the Apple Watch Series 5, the new Apple Watch Series 6 has a blood oxygen sensor, a brighter display, and faster processor. The company also released the Apple Watch SE, a streamlined, budget alternative to its new top-of-the-line smartwatch.

Health tracking is the focus of most smartwatch makers this year. Fitbit launched the Fitbit Sense, the first smartwatch to come with an electrodermal activity sensor, along with skin temperature and SpO2 monitoring. Moreover, the new Fitbit Versa 3 has similar features, save for the new advanced health sensors. There’s also the Fitbit Inspire 2, a basic fitness tracker with a 10-day battery life.

Meanwhile, the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch boasts a couple of upgrades to its predecessor. The new Samsung Galaxy Watch3 has more health and fitness features, such as an electrocardiogram and SpO2 monitoring. For a rugged, multisport GPS smartwatch, Garmin has an extensive selection. From the vivoactive 3 and vivoactive 4 to the Venu and fenix, it has a watch for everyone, for every budget.

This year’s later date for the sale makes it the first Prime Day to take place outside of the traditional summer season.

