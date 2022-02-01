Prime Day 2022 was the Biggest Prime Day Event Ever

Amazon Prime members worldwide saved over $1.7 billion—more than any other Prime Day event

This year was the biggest Prime Day event for Amazon’s selling partners, most of whom are small and medium-sized businesses, whose sales growth in Amazon’s store outpaced Amazon’s retail business

Amazon Devices had a record-breaking Prime Day, selling more devices than any other Prime Day event

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Prime members purchased more than 300 million items worldwide during Prime Day 2022, making this year’s event the biggest Prime Day event in Amazon’s history. And, more shopping means more savings—Prime members saved over $1.7 billion, more than any previous Prime Day event.

This year was the biggest Prime Day event for Amazon’s selling partners, most of whom are small and medium-sized businesses, whose sales growth in Amazon’s store outpaced Amazon’s retail business. Customers spent over $3 billion on more than 100 million small business items included in the Support Small Businesses to Win Big sweepstakes.

“Prime Day is a celebration of our Prime members, who look forward to this event every year, and we’re thrilled to have delivered incredible savings to them once again,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Stores. “This special event is made possible because of the support of our employees, vendors, and sellers, and I want to give a big thank you to all of them for making this a Prime Day to remember.”

“We were ecstatic to partner with Amazon for this year’s Prime Day,” said Rob Jackson, Ujamaa Lighting, a high-quality energy-efficient lightbulb company based in Austin, Texas. “Being a part of Amazon has provided Ujamaa with exposure to so many new customers beyond those in our local community—which has been invaluable to this small father/son business. We applaud Amazon for their efforts in promoting small businesses and look forward to working with them more in the future.”

Worldwide and U.S. shopping trends around Amazon’s Prime Day event include:

Worldwide Prime Day Trends

Shopping

Prime members worldwide purchased more than 100,000 items per minute during this year’s Prime Day event.

Some of the best-selling categories worldwide this Prime Day were Amazon Devices, Consumer Electronics, and Home.

Prime members worldwide did the most shopping from 9 a.m.—10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, July 12 during the entire Prime Day event.

Some of the best-selling items worldwide this Prime Day were from premium beauty brands, including LANEIGE and NuFACE; Apple Watch Series 7; diapers and wipes from Pampers and The Honest Company; kitchen essentials from Rachael Ray, Le Creuset, and Hamilton Beach; VTech and LeapFrog toys; Vital Proteins Collagen Whey; Levi’s apparel and accessories; Chemical Guys car wash products; and pet products from NUTRO, TEMPTATIONS, and GREENIES.

Since Prime Day shopping began on July 12, select Fire TV, Echo, and Blink devices were some of the best-selling items on Amazon worldwide.

Small Businesses

Customers supported small businesses in the three-week lead-up to Prime Day, generating more than $3 billion in sales for small businesses included in the Support Small Businesses to Win Big sweepstakes.

Customers purchased more than 100 million small business items in the three weeks leading up to Prime Day.

U.S. Prime Day Trends

Shopping

Prime members in the U.S. purchased more than 60,000 items per minute during this year’s Prime Day event.

Prime members in the U.S. did the most shopping from 8 p.m.—9 p.m. PT on Wednesday, July 13 during the U.S. Prime Day event.

Some of the best-selling categories in the U.S. this Prime Day were Consumer Electronics, Household Essentials, and Home.

Some of the best-selling items in the U.S. this Prime Day were premium beauty brands, including LANEIGE and NuFACE; Apple Watch Series 7; Crest Teeth Whitening and Oral-B electric toothbrushes; kids’ and baby clothing from Simple Joys by Carter’s; Bentgo Kids lunch boxes; Levi’s apparel and accessories; Shark vacuums, air purifiers, and steam mops; Beats by Dre headphones and earbuds; Coleman, Marmot, and ExOfficio outdoor gear and apparel; and construction toys including LEGO sets, Magna-Tiles, and PLAYMOBIL.

Customers in the U.S. used Prime Day to celebrate summer, purchasing more than 1.2 million pairs of sunglasses and more than 1 million swimsuits.

Since Prime Day shopping began on July 12, select Fire TV, Echo, and Blink devices were some of the best-selling items on Amazon in the U.S.

Small Businesses

During the three weeks leading up to Prime Day, customers shopped from small businesses included in the Support Small Businesses to Win Big sweepstakes across all 50 U.S. states, with those in Delaware, New York, and Wyoming seeing the biggest sales per capita.

Amazon Live

Amazon Live Prime Day streams had more than 100 million views.

Thousands of creators streamed throughout Prime Day 2022.

Every Day Made Better With Prime

Prime offers the best of shopping, savings, and entertainment to more than 200 million paid members around the world. In the U.S., that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and series with Prime Video, ad-free listening of 2 million songs, thousands of stations and playlists, and thousands of podcasts with Amazon Music, free games with Prime Gaming, more than 3,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, and incredible savings with Prime Day. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy ultrafast grocery delivery and pickup from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market in more than 5,000 cities and towns, free Same-Day Delivery on hundreds of thousands of items in over 90 major metropolitan areas, and free One-Day Delivery on more than 20 million items coast to coast. Prime members also receive fast, free delivery on prescriptions from Amazon Pharmacy and prescription savings at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies in the U.S. To join Prime or start a 30-day free trial, visit amazon.com/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

