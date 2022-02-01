Premiere Networks Exec Scot Herd Named as SVP of Ad Revenue for DailyWire+ Podcast Network

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DailyWire+ Podcast Network—the seventh largest podcast company in the country according to Podtrac—has named industry veteran Scot Herd as senior vice president of ad revenue. Herd brings over 30 years’ experience across the radio and podcast industry, and most recently served as Vice President of Network Sales for iHeart Media where he more than quadrupled billings in less than two years.

Herd will oversee DailyWire+’s team of in-house ad sales reps selling for some of the top podcasts in the country, including “Candace Owens,” “The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast,” “Morning Wire,” and rising star Brett Cooper, who hosts the YouTube exclusive show “The Comments Section with Brett Cooper.” DailyWire+ will continue its sales partnership with Westwood One, which will continue selling the network’s flagship podcast, “The Ben Shapiro Show.”

“I’m thrilled to take over this new role at DailyWire+ and to capitalize on our tremendous growth,” said Herd. “We are committed to our partners and will go above and beyond to optimize all our advertising campaigns. This sales team is second to none and I am privileged to be in this position. 2023 here we come!”

DailyWire+ has become a powerhouse player in the industry, forging major direct partnerships with heavy-hitting advertisers such as Zip Recruiter, Legacy Box, Express VPN, Birch Gold, Good Ranchers, and Black Rifle Coffee to run integrated deals across Daily Wire assets.

Herd will be leading the network into upfront season from a strong performance position:

“The Ben Shapiro Show” is the #4 News Podcast and #6 Podcast overall

Candace Owens daily launched as #1 News podcast on Apple & Spotify

“The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast” is #3 in education

“The Matt Walsh Show” is #9 News podcast

“The Michael Knowles Show” is #12 in News

“Morning Wire” is #16 in News

Total Monthly podcast Downloads: 67M+ in August

Total Unique Monthly Audience: 14.9M+ in the last 30 days

About The Daily Wire and DailyWire+

DailyWire+ is a subscription podcast and video-on-demand over-the-top streaming service owned and operated by The Daily Wire, LLC. DailyWire+ is the streaming home of The Daily Wire, Jordan Peterson, Movies, PragerU, and DW Kids. We’re one of America’s fastest-growing media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. We’re building the future you want to see.

