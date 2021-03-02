PRCA and ICCO announce CARMA as global and exclusive Media Monitoring & Analysis Partner

LONDON, 02. MARCH. 2021 – The PRCA (Public Relations and Communications Association) and ICCO (The International Communications Consultancy Organisation) today announced CARMA as their exclusive global Media Monitoring & Analysis Partner of record.

The world’s longest established media intelligence provider, CARMA’s success can be attributed to a relentless focus on excellence and exceptional client service. This client-centric approach attracts top talent from among the media intelligence community. Across the globe, these experienced consultants and experts enable organisations to gain true media insight and demonstrate the effectiveness of their PR.

Led by Co-Managing Partners – former FIBEP President Mazen Nahawi, and current AMEC Chair Richard Bagnall – CARMA’s unparalleled experience, expertise, and client service makes it the first-choice media intelligence provider for ICCO and PRCA members across the world.

The PRCA is the world’s largest professional PR body, representing PR professionals in 70 countries worldwide. With offices in London, Singapore, Dubai, and Buenos Aires, PRCA’s mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. PRCA also manages ICCO, the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,0000 agencies across the world.

ICCO Chief Executive and PRCA Director General Francis Ingham MPRCA commented:

“CARMA sets the gold standard in media intelligence, media monitoring, and analysis. So, this global, exclusive, long-term partnership makes perfect sense for ICCO and the PRCA.

“The kind of insight that CARMA provides is more critical than ever for the PR, marketing, and communications industry. Their analysis will help PR practitioners around the world take full advantage of the economic recovery as it unfolds.”

“PR and communications professionals choose CARMA when they want class leading media intelligence and better, more meaningful reporting that demonstrates the value of PR. The desire to understand and demonstrate PR impact is a direct consequence of the world we now find ourselves in. Across the globe, organisations are scrutinizing budgets and redlining spend when contribution to the bottom-line isn’t attributable. Working with the PRCA and ICCO, CARMA will support their mission to elevate the profession through best practice and accountability.” added Richard Bagnall, Co-Managing Partner at CARMA.

For more information about CARMA, its expert team, and their work, visit carma.com

Launch Video

https://youtu.be/M5SM7EPNH9s

About CARMA

CARMA is the world’s most experienced media intelligence service provider. Established in 1983, the company has grown today to work with over 3,500 brands and organisations across the world. CARMA helps its clients use media intelligence to navigate and understand the disrupted media landscape, operate strategically, and demonstrate success with industry-leading media monitoring and communications evaluation programs. CARMA blends expert technologies, powering real-time data insights, with a global team of experienced PR measurement consultants. Led by Co-Managing Partners – former FIBEP President Mazen Nahawi and current AMEC Chair Richard Bagnall – and with 450+ staff across five continents, CARMA’s unparalleled experience, expertise and client service makes it the first-choice media intelligence provider for any organisation looking to understand the media and refine and prove the value of their public relations.

For more information about CARMA International Ltd, its expert team, and their work, visit www.carma.com

