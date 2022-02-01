Postman Premiers Season 2 of Breaking Changes Talk Show

Following successful first season, show continues to feature industry experts powering the API-first world

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Postman, the world’s leading API platform, today launched season 2 of Breaking Changes, a virtual show hosted by Postman Chief Evangelist Kin Lane. With new episodes every Wednesday and Sunday, Breaking Changes invites stellar guests from all across the API universe to discuss, debate, and solve the latest topics around APIs and API-first.

The first episode of season 2 is available now. Joining Lane is Aleksei Akimov, former Head of API at Adyen, as they discuss the road to becoming API-first in the payments industry by applying a well-known API lifecycle across teams.

Postman’s 2021 State of the API Report found those who ranked themselves as “API-first leaders” produced APIs more quickly, deployed more frequently, experienced fewer failures, and recovered more swiftly when failures occurred. Furthermore, the report showed a staggering 6​​7% of survey respondents ranked themselves a five or higher while embracing an API-first philosophy—a five-point increase from 2022.

As API-first strategies become more prevalent, Breaking Changes is a show designed for attendees to gain insights on the latest happenings within the API industry; learn from the experiences and journeys of the top companies in the world; and discover new ways to think about API design, architecture, strategy, and the overall developer experience.

The new season of Breaking Changes follows a successful first season originally launched in June 2021, that featured experts from leading companies such as eBay, GitHub, Stripe, VMware, and more. Lane covered a range of topics with guests, including the API economy in a remote-first world, the impact of APIs on the healthcare and automotive industries, and pressing subjects around API infrastructure, such as security and governance.

Upcoming guests of Breaking Changes season 2 include:

Raymond Camden, Senior Developer Evangelist at Adobe

Shadi Fallah, Head of 7NOW Digital Technology at 7-Eleven

Chander Shivdasani, VP at Goldman Sachs

Vijay Challa, CIO of Boy Scouts of America

Ryan Kirk, Lead Cloud Architect and Team Manager at Formula 1

Fara Jituboh, Co-founder, CEO, and CTO of Okra

Deepa Goyal, former Group Product Manager at PayPal

Taki Hasegawa, Senior Machine Learning Engineer at The Trevor Project

Antwain Daniels, VP Product Management at Wells Fargo

Breaking Changes is available on Postman’s website and across a wide range of streaming services, including Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

