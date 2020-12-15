Postal Center International’s new Corporate Video Showcases the Strength and Reach of The Powerhouse

Expanding Their Print and Mailing Services to the National Market

WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Postal Center International (PCI), The Powerhouse, for print, mail, and marketing announces the launch of its new website and corporate video, Take it to the Powerhouse that was filmed prior to the pandemic. “ We are excited to share our new corporate video where the full strength and power of PCI, the Powerhouse, is in full display,” said Nelson Peñalver, Director of Business Development. “ As we prepare to expand our services on a national level, it is important for us to highlight that we have the personnel, equipment, and resources that our clients will need to meet and exceed their business goals.” PCI is poised to expand its horizons and take it to the next level by broadening its market share and expanding on a national level with the introduction of their new National Presort Program.

What sets PCI apart from other print houses is their in-house certified USPS Detached Mail Unit and local postal clerk to inspect the daily mail and ensure that it meets all USPS presort mailing requirements. The Detached Mail Unit processes over 2.9-million pieces of domestic and international mail daily; because of the high volume of mail processed at this facility daily, PCI can extend to its clients the maximum allowed discount by the USPS. This translates to the lowest postage prices in the industry and quantifiable savings to the client. While intelligent sorting ensures unmatched accuracy, each piece of mail is tracked from the moment it leaves the PCI facility with full visibility to the exact date the mail is in transit and received by the addressee. “ By incorporating the new National Presort Program to our existing mail services, it would allow PCI to provide a service to companies at a national level at considerable savings,” said Peñalver.

With best-in-class equipment, market-leading software and enhanced business processes and workflow, the Powerhouse team can meet the demands of today’s business needs anywhere nationally. As the leaders in the print industry with over 36-years of experience, PCI can successfully deliver on a company’s printing needs. From a short-run, same day project to more complex runs like transactional printing, or workflow automation and personalization, the Powerhouse delivers.

“ We are proud to have been recognized for the second consecutive year by The South Florida Business Journal’s, ‘Book of Lists’ as the number one commercial printer in South Florida for 2020,” said Peñalver.

Visit the Postal Center International website at www.pcibrands.com and see what it means to Take it to the Powerhouse.

About Postal Center International

Postal Center International (PCI) is the leading print, mail, and marketing solutions provider in South Florida. Renowned for being the largest, state-of-the-art transactional printer, postal, and mail processing service organization, the Company’s family of brands, including Original Impressions (OI) employs over 250 employees and has combined annual sales of approximately $200 million. The new facility encompasses over 234,000-square feet of integrated, climate controlled office, production, and warehouse space. The Company, winner of the 2020 American Inhouse Design Award™ from Graphic Design USA specializes in Marketing, Creative Design, Web Development, Printing, Mailing, Fulfillment, Signs, Supply Management, and Promotional Materials for clients across a broad spectrum of industries including, but not limited to, Banking, Beverages, Cosmetics, Cruise Lines, Fast Food, Government, Healthcare, and Hospitality. Through its family of brands, the Company is a triple certified printer, authorized to purchase FSC, SFI, and PEFC certified papers and print the certified logos on client collateral. It is also a Certified Minority Supplier at the local, state, and national levels and is SOC 2, Type II Certified, HITRUST CSF and HIPPA Compliant. To learn more about Postal Center International and its family of brands, please visit www.PCIbrands.com.

