Popular Cricket Streaming Portal Produces Live Coverage Remotely with TVU Partyline and TVU Servers

Low Latency, Bi-Directional Audio and Video, and Broadcast Quality of TVU Solutions Recreates In-Studio Look for Cricbuzz

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – March 17, 2022 – TVU Networks, the market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, announced that Cricbuzz, the top cricket website and app with over 200 million users worldwide, is reaching its expansive audience using the live production, cloud-based collaboration platform, TVU Partyline along with TVU Servers. Cricbuzz began using TVU Networks’ technology when its on-air talent was unable to travel because of pandemic restrictions. This is the first time since its launch in 2004 that Cricbuzz has used remote technology to stream live coverage.

“The challenge was to keep our programs on air and with the same level of quality that our fans were used to with our in-studio productions but from the analysts’ remote locations,” said Shirshendu Roy, Lead – Strategy and Partnership, Cricbuzz. “TVU helped us put it all together, and the result has far surpassed what we anticipated. The latency is ultra-low, and the set-up is extremely easy for our crew and our cricket analysts. We’ve produced our marquee programs during the top tournaments over the past 18 months, including: the Indian Premier League 2020 and 2021, the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup 2021, India’s Tour Down Under, India’s Tour of England, among others.”

The TVU Partyline platform delivers a broadcast-quality experience with real-time, bi-directional audio and video between participants. With a mix minus feed delivered on the program output to remote talent, there is no feedback in the conference line while the crew and talent can see the final show output in real time. The TVU Server is a video streaming server built for low latency that enables users to take a live TVU transmission and output it to SDI, a third-party website, or a CDN. Live video is encoded into IP format and can be sent to up to six different remote locations from each server.

“What Cricbuzz is doing showcases the full capabilities of our remote production technology,” said Sushant Rai, Vice President, Sales – South Asia, Middle East, Africa, TVU Networks. “We’re thrilled that we can provide what they need to keep their huge, worldwide audience engaged. We can’t wait to see what Cricbuzz does in the future with its livestreams.”

About TVU Networks®

TVU Networks is a global organization with more than 3,000 customers using its IP and cloud-based workflow solutions across multiple industries including news, entertainment media, sports, corporate, streaming, houses of worship and government. Through the use of AI and automation driven technology, TVU helps broadcasters realize an efficient metadata and story-centric workflow through its TVU MediaMind platform for live video content acquisition, indexing, production, distribution and management. The company has been on the forefront of developing the tools needed to revolutionize and streamline the Media Supply Chain. TVU is a critical part of the operations of many major media companies worldwide and is a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner.

