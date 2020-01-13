POPEYES® is Giving Away Its Famous Chicken Sandwich for Free* Exclusively Through DoorDash

POPEYES® and DoorDash celebrate new nationwide partnership with free Chicken Sandwich Combo Meal with a $0 delivery fee from 1/13-1/19 through DoorDash

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–POPEYES® today announced a new, nationwide partnership with DoorDash, the nation’s leading on-demand food platform, bringing the POPEYES® Chicken Sandwich and other fan-favorite menu items directly to customers’ doorsteps around the country. To celebrate the new partnership, Popeyes is thanking its loyal customers by giving away free* Chicken Sandwiches exclusively through DoorDash for the next week only.





From January 13 through 19, customers who order $20 or more of Popeyes through DoorDash can receive a free* Chicken Sandwich combo meal and a $0 delivery fee with code CHICKENWINNER.

The POPEYES® Chicken Sandwich combo includes a delicious buttermilk battered and hand breaded white-meat chicken filet served on a buttery, toasted brioche bun with two barrel cured pickles and guests’ choice of classic mayo or spicy Cajun spread, accompanied by a signature side and small beverage.

“The positive response and demand for our new Chicken Sandwich sparked a social media frenzy and it was incredible to see this new product generate such excitement from our fans,” said Bruno Cardinali, Head of Marketing North America at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. “We are thrilled about the continued buzz around our chicken sandwich and excited to deliver it to our loyal fans for free through our partnership with DoorDash.”

Popeyes chose DoorDash for its extensive geographic coverage, reaching 80 percent of Americans across all 50 states. With this partnership, DoorDash becomes Popeyes’ largest third-party delivery partner by coverage, currently operating across 1,000 stores nationwide.

“Over the past few months, we’ve worked closely with Popeyes to build a robust partnership,” said Toby Espinosa, Vice President of Business Development at DoorDash. “As one of the most requested stores to date, we’re excited to bring the beloved Popeyes brand to our marketplace, and there is no better way to celebrate this new partnership than to offer the famous POPEYES® Chicken Sandwich to customers for free.”

As part of the new partnership, Popeyes will also be available for DashPass customers so that subscribers can get all their favorite Popeyes menu items through DoorDash without delivery fees. For $9.99 a month, DashPass offers its members unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders of $12 or more from thousands of participating restaurants.

And with the awards season in full swing, to further celebrate their partnership, DoorDash and Popeyes will be teaming up for a special Twitter giveaway happening all week long. Look out from a tweet from DoorDash today to enter to win a Popeyes-themed and catered awards show viewing party complete with the nominee for Best Performance of the Year by a Chicken Sandwich, the famous POPEYES® Chicken Sandwich.

For more information about POPEYES® please visit www.popeyes.com. To get your free small Chicken Sandwich combo today visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS. Offer valid while supplies last.

*Offer valid for one (1) Free Chicken Sandwich Combo with a $0 delivery fee while supplies last. Offer valid through 01/19/2020 at participating locations. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $20, excluding taxes and fees. Not valid for pickup or dine-in. Limit one per person. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Use promo code CHICKENWINNER to redeem. See full terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/4RAqWf/

About POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, POPEYES® has more than 45 years of history and culinary tradition. POPEYES® offers guests a unique New Orleans style menu featuring deliciously crunchy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional favorites. POPEYES® passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed the brand to become one of the world’s largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,000 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the POPEYES® brand, please visit the POPEYES® brand website at www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About DoorDash:

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. DoorDash Drive is the last-mile logistics platform that powers direct delivery for any business. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

