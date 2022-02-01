Popeyes® Ghost Pepper Wings Return to Menus Nationwide

This Fan Favorite Returns with Deals Like $1 Wings* and Free Apple Pie**

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Popeyes® is kicking off the new year with flavor, bringing Ghost Pepper Wings back to menus nationwide, available starting today for a limited time only. To celebrate the return of the fan-favorite menu item after three years, the brand is launching an incredible value offer you won’t want to miss: 6 Ghost Pepper Wings for $5 for a limited time only at participating US restaurants nationwide. Also available starting today, Popeyes is bringing the Blueberry Lemon Pie and a Strawberry Cheesecake cup back for those who crave a little sweetness.





Popeyes Ghost Pepper Wings feature six crispy chicken wings, marinated in a ghost pepper spice blend for at least 12 hours, then hand-battered and breaded and served with Popeyes buttermilk ranch. ​These wings balance the perfect level of kick making them a more approachable wing option for those who enjoy a little bit of heat and a whole lot of flavor.

“Our Ghost Pepper Wings have been a fan favorite amongst our guests, combining the perfect amount of spice and flavor for wing lovers,” said Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes North America. “The holiday season can be tough on everyone’s wallets, and we’re so excited to bring back Ghost Pepper Wings at an incredible value that can’t be beat.”

Popeyes is also offering delivery deals to make getting wings even more convenient with offers like 6 wings for $6 or 12 wings for $12 through the Popeyes App or website, that’s just $1 per wing*! ​To sweeten the deal even further, with every order of Ghost Pepper Wings, guests will receive 200 loyalty points, which is enough points for a free Apple Pie**.​

Those still looking for something to satisfy their sweet tooth after the holidays can enjoy Popeyes Blueberry Lemon Pie or a Strawberry Cheesecake cup. Popeyes Blueberry Lemon Pie features blueberries and cream cheese with a touch of lemon flavor in a flaky, turnover-style pastry. The Strawberry Cheesecake Cup features a thick and rich cheesecake filling mixed with strawberry puree, on a graham cracker crumb crust perfectly portioned in an individual cup.

The Ghost Pepper Wings, Blueberry Lemon Pie and Strawberry Cheesecake Cup are now available for a limited time at participating US Popeyes restaurants. For more information, please visit popeyes.com.

*Limited time at participating US restaurants. Price and participation vary. Terms apply. See popeyes.com/offer-terms

** Popeyes Rewards Members earn 200 Bonus Points with the purchase of Ghost Pepper Wings on the Popeyes App or popeyes.com. Points can be redeemed for a reward of 200 points or less. Popeyes Rewards challenges and offers are subject to Popeyes Rewards Terms and Conditions and are subject to change. See www.popeyes.com/rewards/details for details.

