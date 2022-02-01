Poll Everywhere Recognized for Powering the Remote Work Revolution in 2022 American Business Awards®

The company received a Bronze Stevie® Award in recognition of their contribution to the new remote work paradigm through live audience engagement technology

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Poll Everywhere, the world’s first real-time audience response technology accessible on any device, today announced its recent recognition as the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Powering the Remote Work Revolution category in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®. Over 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, and more than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s winners.

“At a time when workplace culture as we know it is in flux, we’re honored to receive this recognition of Poll Everywhere as an essential tool in the new standard of hybrid work,” said Robert Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Poll Everywhere. “We’re excited and proud to have enabled an experience that is not only efficient but enjoyable for remote and hybrid employees even as a new work paradigm takes shape in the aftermath of the pandemic.”

Judges lauded the product as an effective tool for audience engagement, feedback, and collaboration, as well as an innovative response to the shift to remote work during the pandemic that adds value to current culture. They also recognized the expansion of Poll Everywhere through integration with commonly used remote work software platforms, such as Webex, Microsoft Teams, Google Slides, Apple Keynote, Office 365, and more. Ultimately it was concluded that this is a tool that meets the needs of its users at a critical turning point in the workplace.

“We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

For details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners, visit www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Poll Everywhere

Poll Everywhere is the leading solution for live audience engagement and feedback. Presenters, trainers, and event managers collect responses from everyone in the room through their choice of devices and present the results immediately. Founded in 2008, Poll Everywhere’s award-winning technology is trusted by over 75% of the Fortune 500 and has allowed over 4M presenters to meaningfully engage participants across all industries. Learn more about Poll Everywhere’s security standards and enterprise offering by visiting polleverywhere.com/enterprise and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @PollEverywhere.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

