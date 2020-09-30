PoliteMail Enhances Internal Communications Features for Better Email Measurement Results

New capabilities include managing email bounces and automatic replies and improved employee feedback tools to give internal corporate communicators more control over employee email campaigns.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Outlook–As internal communications budgets, programs, and campaigns become more data-driven, PoliteMail is unveiling a newly enhanced version of its internal communications measurement software. The new capabilities give internal communications professionals more management and measurement options for messages sent to employees via Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft 365.

Today’s internal communication teams collect a wide array of information on how employees respond to email messages. Communicators want meaningful metrics that go beyond email opens. That’s why PoliteMail has enhanced its software to include the following capabilities:

Designated inbox for email bounces and auto-replies. To avoid inbox clutter each time broadcast emails are sent, users can specify a different inbox (return mail path) to which bounces can be returned. By using this method, a user can keep one sending account free from any undeliverables and use another sending account to monitor bounces and out-of-office replies.

Improved feedback survey options for better employee engagement. Employees can “like” or “dislike” messages, giving communicators instant feedback on messages they’ve sent.

Updated mobile responsiveness to correspond with recent Outlook for iOS update version 4.45.0. This improves the mobile user experience for employees who are remote or on-the-go.

Editing options for preheader text in emails. Internal communicators can customize the “preview” text, just under the subject line of an email, or choose to leave this section blank for security reasons.

Greater support for Chinese language messages. PoliteMail’s word count can now accurately count Chinese characters.

Expanded single sign-on (SSO) support for user authentication with Okta and SAML2. Secure SSO and seamless integration with Okta and SAML2 mean that enterprises can reduce reliance on password-based authentication.

“Focusing internal communications measurement efforts on more meaningful metrics provides the most accurate reflection of how well your messages are resonating with employees,” said Michael DesRochers, managing partner of PoliteMail. “Measuring how active, aligned, and engaged employees are with corporate emails helps identify gaps in communication. It can also serve as a signal that employees feel disconnected from management, which can cause issues with productivity, turnover, and overall engagement.”

“Microsoft 365 is the enterprise’s preferred productivity and collaboration solution, and PoliteMail’s email measurement adds even more functionality,” said Mike Ammerlaan, director of Microsoft 365 Ecosystem marketing at Microsoft. Corp. “We are encouraged to see companies like PoliteMail add value to Microsoft communications tools, making it easier for users to make more-informed decisions about when and how to send compelling email messages.”

Join PoliteMail at the Ragan virtual conference, Internal Communications & Employee Experience, on Wednesday, Oct. 14th, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST. PoliteMail Founder and Managing Director Michael DesRochers will present a session, “Using Email for Effective Employee Communications: Revealing Data About Workforce Behaviors,” at 1:35 p.m. EST. To learn more about PoliteMail software and how it helps organizations, download the free eBook with tips for modern internal communications teams.

About PoliteMail

PoliteMail is an enterprise email intelligence platform for Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft 365. PoliteMail helps corporate communications and HR teams measure and improve employee email engagement. Twenty-seven percent of America’s largest business organizations trust PoliteMail to deliver the tools and metrics they need to accurately measure, effectively manage, and definitively improve employee email communications. PoliteMail adds measurement, responsive design, employee feedback, and list management tools into Outlook to align communications efforts with better business outcomes. For more information, visit www.politemail.com.

