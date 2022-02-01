Polaris Slingshot Reclassified in the State Of New York

Residents in the Empire State Can Now Experience the One-of-a-Kind Polaris Slingshot with a Standard Driver’s License

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Polaris Slingshot, the show-stopping, adventure-seeking three-wheel open-air motorcycle has announced that, beginning April 20, drivers in New York can operate a Slingshot with a standard D-class driver’s license, instead of the previously required motorcycle endorsement. The state of New York has both reclassified the three-wheeled motorcycle as a three-wheeled motor vehicle (often referred to as “autocycle”) and provided operator licensing requirements similar to nearly every U.S. state.

Polaris Slingshot does not operate like a traditional motorcycle, offering a unique three-wheel configuration with two wheels in the front, and one wheel in the rear, a steering wheel, side-by-side bucket seats, seat belts, and an automated manual transmission or manual transmission option typically found in traditional automobiles.

“We’re excited to open up the door for more New Yorkers to experience the open-air driving experience only a Polaris Slingshot delivers,” said Chris Sergeant, Vice President of Polaris Slingshot.

Currently, Slingshots are well-represented in the state with an engaged group of owners and dealers. Enabling people to enjoy the Slingshot ride with a driver’s license fulfills the desire heard by many who are eager to get behind the wheel and join in the community. Whether it’s a beautiful backdrop of winding roads in upstate New York, or the hustle-and-bustle of New York City, the state offers endless destinations to make the most of the Slingshot’s open-air experience.

Fusing style and excitement with limitless personalization opportunities, the 2022 Slingshot lineup empowers drivers to make their mark by defining their ride and choosing their own adventure. From the entry-level S model (MSRP $20,799) to the top-of-the-line Signature LE (MSRP $35,799), there is an option for all interested in the driving exhilaration that only a Slingshot can deliver.

New product updates for 2022 including an all-new Vented Sport Hood, stylish Excursion Top and premium Brembo® Brakes can be further enhanced by thoughtfully curated accessory collections from Slingshot, providing owners with endless personalization options to truly make their mark.

Slingshot offers four curated collections to dramatically enhance the Slingshot experience for the driver’s personal preference and driving style. Some of the enhanced features within these collections include a 100-watt Rockford Fosgate® audio system, a seven-inch touchscreen display powered by RIDE COMMAND, Apple CarPlay®, and a Premium Interior Lighting Kit by XKGlow®, which allows owners to outfit the interior of their Slingshot with six LED lights and LED light pods in various locations. With the mobile Slingshot LED app, owners can simultaneously set two different light zones to any color and choreograph the lights while music plays.

Learn more about the entire 2022 Slingshot lineup at Slingshot.Polaris.com or on social media: Facebook.com/PolarisSlingshot, @Slingshot on Twitter and @PolarisSlingshot on Instagram. For information on Slingshot rental locations, visit Adventures.Polaris.com.

About Polaris Slingshot

Polaris Slingshot, a wholly-owned brand of Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), continues to define the category through style, ride experience and community with our three-wheeled autocycle. With AutoDrive and manual transmission options, an open cockpit, side-by-side seating, 5” ride height and a 2.0-liter 4 cylinder engine, Slingshot comes in a variety of models that are sure to make a statement. Step into a Slingshot for an adventurous and unrivaled ride experience. Learn more, visit slingshot.polaris.com.

Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle. It is not an automobile. It does not have airbags and it does not meet automotive safety standards. Three wheel vehicles may handle differently than other vehicles, especially in wet conditions. Always wear a DOT-approved full-face helmet and fasten seatbelts. The Driver may need a valid motorcycle endorsement. Drive within the limits of the law and your own abilities. Read, understand, and follow your owner’s manual. Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Unless otherwise noted, trademarks are the property of Polaris Industries Inc. © 2021 Polaris Industries Inc.

