Podcast People of Precision Health Debuts to Explore How Leaders in Precision Health Research are Using Digital Methods and Tools to Successfully Build and Engage Human Cohorts

Interview series hosted by Vibrent Health explores the difficulties and opportunities involved in building and engaging human cohorts for precision health research

FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vibrent Health, a digital technology company known for its innovation in precision medicine research solutions and its expertise in building human cohorts, announces the launch of a new podcast featuring leaders in precision health and population genomics research.





The interview series connects with experts in the research community to investigate the challenges that research programs face in building human cohorts. Topics that the leaders discuss include using eConsent to build trust, community outreach and recruitment, participant engagement, data collection, communicating with patients, return of genomics results, diversity in cohorts, and many more.

Research teams work diligently to build cohorts for research and to increase the scientific value of existing cohorts. In helping study teams tell their stories, this podcast engages researchers on best practices for using digital methods, through real world evidence from current studies.

The first episode features Howard McLeod, the Executive Director of Intermountain Precision Medicine. In the interview, Dr. McLeod explores topics regarding the success and challenges of the Heredigene study, most notably in communicating with participants after genomic data collection.

“While innovations in sequencing, precision health, and population genomics have been well-documented, there has been very little focus on how research programs engage the humans behind the data,” said Vibrent Health CEO Praduman “PJ” Jain. “Without the active participation of humans, you have no data. In this podcast we spotlight the participant experience.”

Upcoming episodes will feature leaders from many of the most innovative human cohort research programs active today.

New episodes will be released monthly, and are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

Vibrent Health develops digital health technology and research tools for health organizations, researchers and research participants. Powering the next generation of precision medicine, Vibrent’s scalable technology platform for individual and population health provides actionable insights to help accelerate medical discoveries. Vibrent Health is proud to serve, since 2017, as the Participant Technology Systems Center for the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Research Program, which aims to collect health data from 1 million or more people to support a wide variety of research studies. Since 2020, Vibrent has also collaborated with numerous organizations to conduct a variety of research initiatives spanning several topics, including precision medicine, cancer, COVID, substance abuse, aging, fertility, and more. To learn more, visit vibrenthealth.com.

