Podbean Hosts Live Master Class for Podcasting in the Classroom!

Podbean announces new virtual event focusing on setting teachers up for success with tools and production for 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Podbean is excited to share an educational event for teachers that outlines the essential steps needed to launch an educational podcast for student success. Register here – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/podcasting-for-teachers-live-masterclass-tickets-518481741847

“Podcasting is a natural medium for educators as students learn in different ways,” says David Xu, Podbean’s CEO. “The content is easily created, accessible from anywhere, and is truly a participatory medium. Enabling educators to have the tools, skills, and to understand the application of podcasting in their classrooms empowers one of our hardest-working populations.”

On Feb. 7th, Podbean will host “Podcasting for Teachers: Live Master Class.” This event will feature the Podbean team and special guest, Matt Richards, the founder of Creative Digital Learning and a podcast classroom specialist. He will outline the benefits of podcasting in the classroom including; straightforward launch plans, how to easily distribute your podcast to multiple directories, and plan out your production.

Tuesday, Feb. 7th, 2023, 6:30 PM Eastern



Online event (LiveStreamed on YouTube and LinkedIn)



Cost: FREE



Register here

Don’t miss some of our most popular events available for replay!

Podbean is sponsoring and coordinating these events on their YouTube channel and LinkedIn to make this content accessible to people all around the world. Participants can also register and follow all of Podbean’s events on Eventbrite.

About Podbean:

Podbean has been providing innovative podcasting and social audio services as an industry leader since 2007. Podbean integrates publishing, management, distribution, monetization and analysis tools into an easy-to-use podcasting platform. The Podbean community consists of over 600,000 podcasts, including corporate and organizational podcasts, and a rapidly expanding listener community on one of the top podcast apps for Android and iOS. Learn more at www.podbean.com.

Podbean holds monthly podcast virtual live Podcasting Smarter and Corporate Podcasting Smarter events and episodes on the Podcasting Smarter podcast. You can find all of Podbean’s livestreamed events here with replays available on YouTube.

Contacts

Norma Jean Belenky



Head of Events, Podbean



[email protected]