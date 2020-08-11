PMC USA Appoints Surround Sound Expert Ted White To A Key Operational Role

Loudspeaker manufacturer PMC is delighted to announce that pro audio industry expert Ted White has joined PMC USA as Director of Operations/Chief Engineer.

Ted’s appointment comes at a key moment in PMC’s development as the company is heavily involved in the supporting immersive audio by partnering with Dolby and Universal Music Group to develop and promote the Dolby Atmos format for music mixing. With extensive experience in mixing surround sound projects for Live Nation Studios – and as a longtime PMC user and client – Ted is ideally placed to uphold PMC’s position as a leader in this market.

“We are very excited that Ted has joined the PMC team in such a pivotal and dynamic role,” says Maurice Patist, President PMC USA. “While he was with Live Nation Studios he was responsible for mixing iTunes live concerts in surround sound and he is also very familiar with PMC products, having used them many times in studios and for trade shows and events. He is well known in the industry and incredibly well respected. Having someone of Ted’s calibre in a hands on role spanning many different disciplines will be a great asset for PMC as we move forward. There are a number of major Atmos Music projects in our business pipeline and we are delighted that Ted is here to ensure they run smoothly and efficiently.”

After graduating from the University of Massachusetts with a Degree in English, Ted moved to California to study Audio Technology. His pro audio career has spanned many management roles encompassing marketing, technical sales and service for companies such as Solid State Logic and Harman. He has also accumulated plenty of experience on the user side of the industry, working as a composer, music producer, engineer and audio mixer for West Coast facilities such as Conway Recording Studios, Media Hyperium Studios, Studio Intonato and Live Nation Studios. He joins PMC from Focusrite Pro, where for the last two years he has held the position of Global Marketing Manager.

“I first came across PMC products in 2003 when I was working on a surround sound project and was introduced to the speakers by a fellow engineer,” Ted White explains. “I was blown away by their clarity and quality and have been a big fan of the brand ever since. It is a great honour to now be part of the PMC team. As a working producer and engineer, I am firmly of the opinion that PMC is the only loudspeaker brand that can properly handle the Dolby Atmos Music format and I am looking forward to helping the company develop and maximise its reputation in all pro audio markets.”

As well as overseeing PMC USA’s daily operations, Ted White will also be responsible for providing technical back up, arranging demos and generally assisting the sales, marketing and R&D teams as they establish existing PMC products and introduce new ones. He is already a familiar face at international pro audio trade shows and will be attending many of them on PMC’s behalf when these finally return following the Covid-19 pandemic.

About PMC

PMC is a UK-based, world-leading manufacturer of loudspeaker systems, the tools of choice in all ultra-critical professional monitoring applications, and also for the discerning audiophile at home, where they provide a transparent window into the recording artist’s original intentions. PMC products use the best available materials and design principles, including the company’s proprietary Advanced Transmission Line (ATL™) bass-loading technology, cutting-edge amplification and advanced DSP techniques to create loudspeakers that present sound and music exactly as it was when first created, with the highest possible resolution, and without coloration or distortion. For more information on our clients and products, see www.pmc-speakers.com.