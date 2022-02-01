PMC Studio London Hosts Beyond The Mix’s First Pro Audio Seminar

Aspiring producers and engineers who want to learn more about mixing music in stereo, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos formats are invited to attend this exclusive event.

Collaborative and networking initiative Beyond The Mix is holding a one-day seminar on October 7th 2022 to showcase mixing techniques to aspiring producers and engineers.

The seminar will take place at PMC Studio London, PMC’s fully equipped Dolby Atmos demo facility. Speakers will include GRAMMY and BRIT Award winning producer and engineer Heff Moraes, who is PMC’s brand ambassador and an expert on mixing music in the Dolby Atmos format. Also on the panel are Los Angeles-based mix engineer Ross Newbauer, who works closely with the renowned mixer Joe Zook, and UK recording and mix engineer Will Reeves, who began his career assisting Heff at Tape London and has since worked with artists such as Will.i.am, Migos, Bree Runway and Wes Nelson, and achieved Gold and Platinum selling records.

The brainchild of Will Reeves (Founder) and Stephan Grainger (Creative Director), Beyond The Mix was launched during the first COVID lockdown as a way for those interested in all things audio to connect and share information. This educational and interactive platform is open to upcoming music producers and audio engineers who want to be part of a like-minded community.

“This is the first physical event Beyond The Mix has run and we are very excited to be holding it in PMC’s amazing demo facility,” Will Reeves says. “When I left university, I struggled to find the right people to help. We’ve created a platform where anyone can ask a question and get direct answers from industry professionals.

“Our aim at this event is to cover a range of subjects so that people who are new to the industry can learn about producing and mixing in stereo, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos from those who are actively involved in the process. Topics such as file preparation and organisation will be high on the agenda, but we will also be discussing ways to get started in the business and studio etiquette.”

Heff Moraes adds: “Mixing is not a dark art, but it does require proper organisation, especially now that so many projects are being prepared for release in immersive audio formats. As leaders in this field, PMC has a great deal of knowledge – both about mixing techniques and about choosing the right monitoring for Dolby Atmos studios. I personally feel it is very important that we teach aspiring engineers good techniques from the outset so that they can avoid making the mistakes others have made.”

PMC Studio London has space for 15 attendees and places will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. Tickets are £30 per person and can be obtained by following this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-the-mix-recording-mixing-seminar-tickets-418021632957

The event will also be captured on video and shared on Beyond The Mix’s Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/beyond_the_mix/

As an additional incentive, those participating have the opportunity to win a pair of PMC result6 nearfield monitors and a set of Audeze LCD-X headphones. These exceptional products will be given away as raffle prizes at the end of the event.

-ends-

About PMC

PMC is a UK-based, world-leading manufacturer of loudspeaker systems, the tools of choice in all ultra-critical professional monitoring applications, and also for the discerning audiophile at home, where they provide a transparent window into the recording artist’s original intentions. PMC products use the best available materials and design principles, including the company’s proprietary Advanced Transmission Line (ATL™) bass-loading technology, cutting-edge amplification and advanced DSP techniques to create loudspeakers that present sound and music exactly as it was when first created, with the highest possible resolution, and without coloration or distortion. For more information on our clients and products, see www.pmc-speakers.com.

About Beyond The Mix

Beyond The Mix is an educational and interactive platform that looks to connect its community to a selection of music industry professionals. We focus on providing helpful and insightful information on a wide range of topics to anyone interested in producing, recording, mixing and mastering. Based in London UK, Beyond The Mix began in lockdown 2020 as a way for musical creatives to communicate & network. Starting as a series of weekly Live Q&A’s with selected industry professionals Beyond The Mix grew a passionate community and has now began to host workshops & seminars, inviting prominent guest speakers to discuss their specific expertise. For more information on events & guest speakers please visit: https://www.instagram.com/beyond_the_mix

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]