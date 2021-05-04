PMC Introduces A New Corporate Board Structure

UK loudspeaker manufacturer PMC has strengthened its corporate structure so that it is better placed to deal with ongoing expansion.

For the first time in its 30 year history PMC now has a formal board structure, with owner and founder Peter Thomas acting as chairman and former Group Finance Director Jeff Willcocks confirmed as CEO. Also on the board – and reflecting the fact that PMC remains a family owned business – are Thomas’s son Oliver Thomas, who is now Commercial Director, and Tom Loader, son of PMC’s co-founder Adrian Loader, who is Operations Director.

“PMC is expanding fast and it is not feasible to expect one person to have intimate knowledge of every aspect of the business,” Peter Thomas says. “Having a formal board of directors allows us to tap into the huge pool of expertise that already exists within the company, and across many different areas of our operation.”

As CEO, Jeff Willcocks brings extensive knowhow of leading and improving organisational performance. Prior to joining PMC in 2018 as Group Finance Director, Jeff held positions as Managing Director, Non-Executive Director, Finance Director and as President of a US-based business. He is now responsible for managing the day to day running of PMC and will use his experience to work with all company stakeholders, including customers and suppliers, to develop and improve overall performance.

Oliver Thomas, who has overseen new product design for the last seven years, is now taking on the wider role of Commercial Director so that he can develop strong links between PMC products and the market. In recent months Oliver has been the driving force behind PMC Studio London, the company’s recently opened Dolby Atmos® music mixing suite that is being used to demonstrate its professional loudspeaker products. In his new role he will continue to oversee new product development and further the technological advances in loudspeaker design for which PMC is renowned.

Tom Loader’s role as Operations Director will see him supervising PMC’s UK manufacturing base, which was significantly expanded in October 2020 with the opening of a second factory in Bedfordshire. This plant is dedicated to production of PMC’s recently introduced CI monitor series that have proved hugely popular with the installation market where they are delivering Hollywood studio audio quality.

“We are very proud of the fact that PMC is a British manufacturing success story and also proud that it is still the close knit, family orientated business Adrian and I set up in 1991,” Peter Thomas adds. “But family connections and audio experience are only part of the story. For PMC to thrive, it also needs strong management and a forward thinking point of view. These changes give it that structure and I am confident that PMC will continue to go from strength to strength.”

-ends-

About PMC

PMC is a UK-based, world-leading manufacturer of loudspeaker systems, the tools of choice in all ultra-critical professional monitoring applications, and also for the discerning audiophile at home, where they provide a transparent window into the recording artist’s original intentions. PMC products use the best available materials and design principles, including the company’s proprietary Advanced Transmission Line (ATL™) bass-loading technology, cutting-edge amplification and advanced DSP techniques to create loudspeakers that present sound and music exactly as it was when first created, with the highest possible resolution, and without coloration or distortion. For more information on our clients and products, see www.pmc-speakers.com.