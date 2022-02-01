PMC Highlights Immersive Audio Music Mixing at NAMM 2023

The company’s PMC equipped demo suite will be used to showcase best practice of Dolby Atmos music mixing in conjunction with the leading lights in this field.

UK loudspeaker manufacturer PMC is showcase its full range of professional monitors on booth 15908 at this year’s NAMM exhibition in California, which takes place from April 13th to 15th, 2023.

As in previous years, PMC will shine a spotlight on monitoring products for immersive audio mixing, an area in which it is renowned as an industry leader. Leading lights in this field will host regular presentations in PMC’s on-booth demo suite to highlight best practice when it comes to mixing music in the Dolby Atmos format.

“NAMM 2023 gives us the perfect opportunity to showcase our important role in the immersive audio market,” says Maurice Patist, President PMC USA and head of Pro Global. “There is no doubt that PMC monitors are now the de fact standard for Dolby Atmos facilities, not least because, as a technology partner of Universal Music Group and Dolby, we have been championing this format for music for more than five years. Having a 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos enabled system in our NAMM demo suite will allow visitors to experience this exciting new format by hearing it demonstrated through PMC’s world-class monitoring products.”

PMC’s demo suite will be equipped with the company’s large, active three-way PMC8-2 XBD monitors (left, right and center channels), six ci65 monitors and a total of four ci45 compact slimline monitors for the surround, rear and height channels.

The booth will also feature a large video display wall featuring many of the high profile Dolby Atmos studios that PMC has equipped around the world. These include the Abbey Road Institute in Miami, Dean Street Studios in London, and the new LP:ME studio complex in Dubai, which has two PMC-equipped Dolby Atmos music mixing rooms, plus a stereo studio featuring a quarter of PMC’s flagship QB1-XBDA monitors and two powerful PMC BST subwoofers.

Another draw will be the top of the range car, complete with built-in Dolby Atmos music speaker system, which will be parked on the PMC booth throughout the show to highlight the significant impact Dolby Atmos is having on the automotive industry as it strives to deliver the ultimate in-car entertainment.

At NAMM 2023, PMC will also be showing its exciting line of compact, state-of-the-art near-and midfield monitors that are redefining the listening experience for every audio professional, whether they are working in stereo or large scale immersive formats. These include the PMC6, PMC6-2, and PMC8-2, along with their associated subwoofers the PMC8 SUB and PMC8-2 SUB.

Among the many fresh innovations PMC has incorporated into this range are all-new drivers, cutting edge DSP and Class-D amplifiers, as well as significant improvements to the company’s proprietary ATL™ bass-loading and Laminair™ air flow technologies. The monitors can be used as standalone products or can be part of a scalable systems that easily grows to suit the end user’s exact requirements. Configuration can be done via simple menu-driven controls on the rear panel, or through PMC’s class-leading and highly intuitive SOUNDALIGN network interface, which is accessed through wired connections to any standard network via any web-browser on a PC, Mac or Tablet.

Other PMC products on show will include the powerful IB2 and BB6 monitors, plus result6 compact nearfield reference monitors that deliver the high quality audio for which PMC is renowned, at a very affordable price.

