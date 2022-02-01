PMC Focuses On Monitoring Systems For Immersive Audio At NAMM 2022

At NAMM 2022 (June 3-5), UK-based monitor manufacturer PMC will highlight its role in the immersive audio market by showcasing a range of monitors that are perfectly suited to mixing music in new audio formats such as Dolby Atmos.

PMC’s booth 15309 will feature an acoustically accurate demo suite equipped with a Dolby Atmos monitoring system consisting of the company’s large, active three-way PMC8-2 XBD monitors (left, right and center channels), six ci65 monitors and a total of four ci45 compact slimline monitors for the surround, rear and height channels.

With the Dolby Atmos format now making a significant impact in the automotive industry, PMC will be showcasing the ‘Studio to Car’ concept and highlighting its own role as an immersive audio driver in the future of in-car entertainment. To this end, a leading brand EV (Electric Vehicle) with a custom, built-in Dolby Atmos music speaker system will be parked on the PMC booth so that NAMM visitors can experience Dolby Atmos Music in a car.

Maurice Patist, President PMC USA, says: “PMC’s range of loudspeakers are rapidly becoming the de fact standard for Dolby Atmos facilities, not least because we have been championing this format for music for more than five years as a technology partner of Universal Music Group and Dolby. During this time, we have installed our systems in numerous top studios including Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, Abbey Road Institute Miami and for renowned producers and engineers such as Josh Gudwin, Andrew Scheps, Greg Wells, Reid Shippen, Dale Becker, NO ID and many more. At NAMM 2022, we are giving visitors an opportunity to experience a 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos enabled system and discover for themselves the creative possibilities of this format, especially when it is combined with the accuracy, power and transparency of PMC products.”

During NAMM, PMC will be hosting Dolby Atmos presentations in its demo suite. These will run every day and on multiple occasions throughout the show and will feature presentations from the likes of Brad Wood, Nick Rives, Teezio, Stephen Marsh, Steve Genewick, John Whynot, David Rideau, Gary Lux, Bainzz & Mike Miller, Dale Becker, Robin Reumers & Natalia Schlesinger and J Clark. A full schedule of these presentations is available @pmcspeakers_pro.

PMC’s presence at NAMM also provides an opportunity for US customers to see and hear the company’s new and exciting line of compact, state-of-the-art near-and midfield monitors that are redefining the listening experience for every audio professional, whether they are working in stereo or large scale immersive formats.

Five years of intense development has culminated in the new PMC6, PMC6-2, and PMC8-2, along with their associated subwoofers the PMC8 SUB and PMC8-2 SUB. These revolutionary monitors, which replace the company’s existing twotwo Series, have the same sound signature as PMC’s main monitor products such as the legendary QB1, BB6, MB3 and IB2 models.

Among the many fresh innovations PMC has incorporated into this range are all-new drivers, cutting edge DSP and Class-D amplifiers, as well as significant improvements to the company’s proprietary ATL™ bass-loading and Laminair™ air flow technologies. The monitors can be used as standalone products or can be part of a scalable systems that easily grows to suit the end user’s exact requirements. Configuration can be done via simple menu-driven controls on the rear panel, or through PMC’s class-leading and highly intuitive SOUNDALIGN network interface, which is accessed through wired connections to any standard network via any web-browser on a PC, Mac or Tablet.

For more information, please visit PMC at NAMM 2020 – Booth 15309, or visit www.pmc-speakers.com

