PMC Brings Extra Clarity to Eddie Serafica’s Productions

Grammy Award-winning producer and writer Eddie Serafica is enjoying the sound of the PMC twotwo.6 monitors he recently installed in his London-based project studio.

“When I decided to replace my old monitors, I did a lot of research and heard great things about twotwo6’s,” he explains. “I demoed them for a couple of weeks and absolutely loved them. They have great clarity and really amazing, tight and accurate low end.”

As a recording and mix engineer, Eddie Serafica has worked on numerous high profile projects including James Bay’s Electric Light, Michael Kiwanuka’s Love & Hate, and Buddy Guy’s The Blues is Alive and Well, which won Best Traditional Blues Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards. He works mainly ‘in the box’ and his production room in Hornsey is equipped with keyboards, synths, guitars and a 500 series rack incorporating Chandler TG2s and Camden Audio Pres, a Urei 1176 Blue Stripe clone and two UAD Apollos.

“Since installing the monitors, I’ve been getting very good results, with sounds translating really well,” he says. “The monitors have significantly sped up my workflow and made my life a lot simpler.”

Serafica’s monitors were supplied by KMR Audio and are currently being used across a range of projects for artists such as Loski, Popcaan, Fredo, Hamzaa, Tom Grennan, Joy Crookes and Mimi Webb.

