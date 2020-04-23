PMC Appoints Sweetwater Sound As A Full Line US Dealer

UK loudspeaker manufacturer PMC has appointed Sweetwater Sound as a full-line US dealer for its entire range of professional studio monitoring products.

Established in 1979, Sweetwater Sound is the leading online musical instrument and pro audio equipment retailer in the US and has experienced unprecedented growth for over a decade. It is a perfect fit for PMC because it is always looking for the best products to offer its dedicated customer base.

PMC is already trusted by discerning audio professionals worldwide as the idea monitoring solution for accurate and transparent mixing and mastering. Since the release of its twotwo range of nearfield monitors and the subsequent release of its Result6 compact nearfield monitors, PMC has been searching for the right US partner to help introduce more people to its high quality professional product range.

“As soon as we identified the need to carefully expand our reach in the US, everyone at PMC agreed we should establish a partner as dedicated to the client’s success as we are,” says PMC Sales Manager Luke Smith. “We quickly identified Sweetwater as the ideal partner for this expansion. Having worked with Sweetwater for many years myself, I knew their philosophy on customers always coming first would fit in perfectly with our own customer ethos at PMC. We are elated to have them on board.”

Sweetwater sees the wide breadth of professional PMC products as a perfect fit for its expanding range of pro audio products. As well as the Result6 and twotwo Series of nearfield monitors, Sweetwater is also handling PMC’s larger systems and will have these available for special order.

Jeff Radke, Sweetwater’s Chief Sales Officer, says: “PMC is a key piece of the puzzle in our ongoing desire to fully serve our studio clients. The great thing about PMC is that the brand offers a range of products that are perfect for everything from the nice bedroom studio on up to the most completely decked-out pro facility.”

Sweetwater and PMC Sales Engineers will work side-by-side, making sure all pertinent details surrounding the selection of studio monitors are addressed to ensure every customer ends up with the perfect PMC system for them.

In addition, some of the Sweetwater team have been long-time fans of PMC and consider it a huge win to add PMC to the mix. Says Sweetwater Chief Marketing Officer, Dave Stewart, “I’ve been using PMC speakers for many years, as they’re about the only monitor I’ve found that doesn’t require me to use some other reference on my mixes, so I am really happy for us to be selling them now.”

About PMC

PMC is a UK-based, world-leading manufacturer of loudspeaker systems, the tools of choice in all ultra-critical professional monitoring applications, and also for the discerning audiophile at home, where they provide a transparent window into the recording artist’s original intentions. PMC products use the best available materials and design principles, including the company’s proprietary Advanced Transmission Line (ATL™) bass-loading technology, cutting-edge amplification and advanced DSP techniques to create loudspeakers that present sound and music exactly as it was when first created, with the highest possible resolution, and without coloration or distortion. For more information on our clients and products, see www.pmc-speakers.com.