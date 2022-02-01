PMC Appoints SoundWare Media As Its New Dealer

UK loudspeaker manufacturer PMC has appointed SoundWare Media to represent its range of professional audio monitoring products throughout Spain.

Based in Madrid, the company specialises in audio and already handles high end brands such as Avid Pro Tools and Audinate. Part of the Danmon Group of companies, SoundWare Media was established in 2018 as a sister company to Datos Media, a leading provider of video and IT equipment for the broadcast and video post-production markets.

As an official PMC dealer, SoundWare Media will handle and promote the company’s complete professional range including the recently launched PMC6, PMC6-2 and PMC8-2 models. These compact, state-of-the-art near-and midfield monitors – the result of five years of intense research and development – are already redefining the listening experience for every audio professional, whether they are working in stereo or large-scale immersive formats.

Dan Zimbelman, PMC’s Senior Export Business Development Manager, says: “SoundWare Media are an excellent company with the contacts, local knowledge and experience to help PMC expand its business in Spain. They have hit the ground running with several high-profile orders already completed and we look forward to a long and successful ongoing relationship.”

SoundWare Media’s Business Manager Gabriel Albornoz adds that he is delighted to be working with one of the best and most well-respected monitor manufacturers in the world.

“When you see, touch and listen to a PMC speaker you realise the amount of effort that has gone into engineering, industrial design, materials, drivers, etc,” he says. “Also, the use of the ATL transmission line to manage bass energy shows that PMC wants to go one step beyond by discarding more standardized technologies that are common among most speaker manufacturers. The benefits are vast and clearly audible.”

Albornoz believes that the quality of PMC products gives them significant appeal, especially among high end users and those who are interested in new immersive audio formats such as Dolby Atmos for Music.

“This is a market where we obviously want to succeed,” he says. “We have had multichannel cinema sound for decades but now, with Atmos, MPEG-H and other formats, the, video-on-demand platforms, broadcast and music markets are also moving towards a multichannel world. These are where big opportunities lie for PMC in the studio sector.”

To highlight the range and quality of PMC products, SoundWare Media aims to establish permanent demo facilities at some selected Spanish studios. This will ensure that PMC’s monitors are demonstrated in acoustically accurate environments, Albornoz says. In addition, SoundWare Media plans to promote PMC products through events held with pro audio resellers and private producer-owned studios.

“The home musician and smaller music producer market may present a slower growth curve for top brands, but we believe that with the right marketing and some education it is possible to raise the consciousness of these users and make them realise that investing in premium monitoring will benefit their output in terms of both quality and speed,” he says.

