PMC Appoints Mastering Mansion Pro Audio As Its Distributor In Madrid

Madrid-based pro audio specialist Mastering Mansion Pro Audio has been appointed as a local distributor by UK speaker manufacturer PMC, with responsibility for selling and supporting the company’s range of professional studio monitors.

Headed by Mastering Engineer Nick Litwin, who established the company 16 years ago, Mastering Mansion Pro Audio supplies equipment and offers technical support to all types of recording professionals, from producers and engineers to mastering and mix engineers and self-producing artists.

“We are a very service-oriented company and everyone working here is an engineer with practical experience in the sound industry,” Nick Litwin says. “If someone wants to improve the sound quality of their productions, they can talk to us and tell us how they work, what equipment they are working with, how much they want to spend and what they want to achieve. We then help them by offering sincere, clear and realistic advice that is tailored to their specific needs.”

Mastering Mansion will use its in-house mastering room as a demo facility for PMC products so that potential customers can hear them in a working environment. The company will supply PMC’s entire professional range and for demo purposes it will stock PMC IB1S and twotwo series monitors including the twotwo Sub. It will also demo and supply PMC’s award-winning result6 compact nearfield reference monitors that have becoming very popular thanks to their ability to deliver high quality audio at a cost effective price.

“We had been selling PMC speakers for over 10 years now, so distributing them was a natural step forward for us,” Litwin says. “There is huge potential for PMC to do well in Spain and we are ideally placed to support that growth because we have contacts with dealers and customers all over the country.”

Chris Allen, PMC’s Business Development Manager for pro audio products, says: ““It is a pleasure to be working with Nick whom I have known for a long time and have always admired his business. Now is the right time for both Mastering Mansion Madrid and PMC to work together in Spain where there is clear demand for high quality loudspeaker products, backed up with world-class customer service.”

Other high end manufacturers that Mastering Mansion Pro Audio represents include Cranesong, Grace Design, Gyraf, Josephson, Lavry, Mercury, Millennia, Mytek, Pendulum, Tree Audio, Trinnov, Vovox, Weiss and Zähl.

For more information please visit https://masteringmansion.com/pro-audio/marca/pmc/ or visit PMC’s website at www.pmc-speakers.com

About PMC

PMC is a UK-based, world-leading manufacturer of loudspeaker systems, the tools of choice in all ultra-critical professional monitoring applications, and also for the discerning audiophile at home, where they provide a transparent window into the recording artist’s original intentions. PMC products use the best available materials and design principles, including the company’s proprietary Advanced Transmission Line (ATL™) bass-loading technology, cutting-edge amplification and advanced DSP techniques to create loudspeakers that present sound and music exactly as it was when first created, with the highest possible resolution, and without coloration or distortion. For more information on our clients and products, see www.pmc-speakers.com.





