Pliant® Technologies Supports Customers With Extended Warranty Promotion

AUBURN, AL, JUNE 24, 2020 — Pliant Technologies announces an extended warranty period in order to further support its customers during the uncertain times created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The extended warranty applies to Pliant products that have been purchased before August 1, 2020. This has been introduced as extra reassurance at no extra charge for customers looking forward to returning to work.

“We understand that many of our customers have had limited use of their Pliant products due to shut-downs and cancelled events over the past few months,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of global sales for Pliant Technologies. “We are able to provide our customers with added peace of mind that their Pliant products are covered under this extended warranty as restrictions are beginning to lift and productions start to resume.”

Customers that have registered their Pliant equipment under the company’s standard two-year warranty, will now be covered for 30 months with this extension. This applies to Pliant’s range of intercom solutions including CrewCom Control Units, Radio Packs and Transceivers as well as MicroCom M and MicroCom XR units. Other items that would normally carry a one-year warranty, including Pliant’s full line of SmartBoom headsets, will receive a total of 18 months with this promotion. The warranty start date for all equipment begins with the date listed on the invoice from the dealer or distributor that provided the gear to the end user.

CrewCom and MicroCom customers will be required to register for any warranty beyond the first year and can register products for the extended warranty at any time. All warranty submissions must include a dated proof of purchase from the invoice or other applicable documentation. To register, please follow these instructions to secure an extended warranty on eligible products.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.

About Pliant Technologies

Pliant is a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions ranging from simple out-of-the-box configurations to large-scale designs for industries such as broadcast, live sound, theatre, and many more. As the professional division of CoachComm, Pliant is best known for the revolutionary Tempest® wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries. Pliant is part of an extensive company history of providing intercom solutions to sports and professional markets, and consists of a team of industry professionals dedicated to the company’s tradition of innovation and service. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable, and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.