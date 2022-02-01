Pliant® Technologies Showcases New CrewCom Control Unit, CCU-08 at NAB New York 2022

New Hardware Provides Additional I/O for Larger Scale Deployments

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 12, 2022 — Pliant Technologies, a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions, features its new CCU-08 CrewCom Control Unit for the first time in the U.S. at NAB New York 2022 (Booth 1216). The CCU-08 is the latest addition to the CrewCom system and gives users the ability to use up to eight 4-Wire ports while retaining all the same features of the current companion CCU-22 and CCU-44 products.

Like the current Control Units, the CCU-08 Control Unit contains no radio and is frequency agnostic and can therefore control and monitor any device across CrewNet regardless of radio frequency bands being utilized. With the combination of CrewCom Radio Transceivers, the new CCU-08 supports up to 82 Radio Packs, 18 in Normal mode and 64 in the recently released High Density mode, across all RF bands.

“The CCU-08 is an important addition to the CrewCom lineup, as it is designed for applications that need additional I/O but do not require 2-wire connectivity,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of Global Sales for Pliant Technologies. “We look forward to being back at NAB NY and will feature our latest updates to the CrewCom family of products, including our new CCU-08 as well as our recently introduced High Density mode capabilities.”

The latest CrewCom firmware update includes support for the new CCU-08 as well as the recently released High Density mode feature, which will also be highlighted throughout the show. High Density mode is a selectable mode of operation that greatly increases user densities. The software-selectable mode supports up to 32 Radio Packs (RPs) on a single Radio Transceiver (RT) while dynamically allowing any four of the RPs to communicate in full-duplex across four available talk paths.

CrewCom is an innovative, professional wireless system featuring excellent voice quality with 4-conference or 2-conference full-duplex Radio Packs, Seamless Roaming, the highest density of users in the industry, and a host of user features. CrewCom is based on a versatile decentralized, highly scalable network platform. CrewCom wireless products easily put dependable RF coverage where needed.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.