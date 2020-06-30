Pliant Technologies Launches New Webinar Series

Initial Webinar to Discuss the Benefits and Features of Company’s MicroCom M and MicroCom XR Digital Wireless Intercom Solutions

AUBURN, AL, JUNE 30, 2020 — Pliant Technologies announces an upcoming free webinar series for existing and potential Pliant partners and customers to learn more about the company’s wireless intercom solutions. The first in the series will be held on Wednesday July 8, at 10 a.m. (CDT) and Thursday, July 9 at 4 p.m. (CDT), and will focus on its MicroCom M and MicroCom XR intercom. Pliant’s Vice President of global sales, Gary Rosen, along with Market Development Manager, Art Gonzales and Regional Sales Manager, Mark Rehfuss, will cover the features and benefits of these new and affordable wireless intercom solutions.

“We are excited to host our first webinar, as part of our new webinar series, which will provide an overview of the intercom possibilities that now exist with MicroCom professional wireless intercom products,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of global sales for Pliant Technologies. “At Pliant Technologies, we are always looking for new opportunities to connect with our customers to help them learn how to get the most out of their Pliant intercom solutions. The MicroCom webinar, which launches on July 8, will be repeated live on July 9, so mark your calendars for the day that works best for you.”

The interactive sessions allow attendees to post questions during the live presentations, where the Pliant team will go into detail regarding the setup, best practices, and operation details of its basestation-free MicroCom systems. The webinar will focus on the MicroCom M and MicroCom XR units as well as Pliant’s complete line of SmartBoom and specialty headsets. In addition, the Pliant team will cover some real-world applications and suggestions on how to select the best Pliant SmartBoom and specialty headsets for your application. To register for the MicroCom webinar, free of charge, please click here.

“Simple and affordable, MicroCom is an ideal intercom solution for any application where quality intercom was not previously a viable option,” adds Rosen. “Hands-free, full-duplex intercom featuring high-quality audio and excellent range is now available without breaking even the most modest of budgets.”

In addition to the MicroCom webinar, Pliant will host a range of educational webinars throughout the month of July. These will be hosted on Wednesdays (for Eastern time zone customers) at

11 a.m. EDT/10 a.m. CDT and Thursdays (for Western time zone customers) at 2 p.m. PDT/4 p.m. CDT. Topics include CrewWare LIVE! on July 15 and 16, HOW Applications on July 22 and 23, and Out of the Box on July 29 and 30.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.