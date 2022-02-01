Pliant Technologies Goes Down Under to Deliver Clear Communications for 65Thirty Events & Entertainment

MicroCom 900XR Long Range, Robust Two-Channel Wireless Intercom System Tackles Coms for Projects in Western Australia’s Relentless Windy Weather Conditions

GERALDTON, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, FEBRUARY 15, 2023 – When Lane and Candice Place, owners of Pro AV rental house 65Thirty Events & Entertainment in Western Australia were looking to upgrade the company’s wireless intercom inventory, they reached out to industry expert Steve Parkins from National Audio Systems (NAS), a respected Australian distributor of world-class professional audio and video brands. Steve recommended Pliant Technologies MicroCom 900XR wireless intercom for its ease-of-use and reliability.

As the regions premier Pro AV rental house, 65Thirty’s clients include local and touring bands, concerts, conferences, and festivals that take place in and around the picturesque coastal area. Having reliable, high-quality equipment is essential to the success of their business, as the nearest large city (Perth) is over 250 miles away.

“We had been considering upgrading our intercoms for some time and when Steve (Parkins) came out and demonstrated Pliant’s MicroCom 900 XR, we were immediately impressed,” says Lane. “The belt packs are extremely well built and being so far from the city of Perth, reliability was vital. The design is simple, yet innovative, and we purchased the system.”

In addition to its rock-solid reliability, the team is also impressed with the 900XR’s excellent range. “At 500 feet, the system still delivers crystal clear sound, which is very impressive,” adds Lane. “At that distance, many of our older systems are unable to operate or pick up interference. The MicroCom 900XR has none of that. It is a real game changer for us.”

The MicroCom 900XR is a robust two-channel full-duplex multi-user wireless intercom system that operates in the 900MHz or 2.4GHz frequency bands to provide superior range and performance. The system features lightweight belt packs and provides exceptional sound quality, and long-life battery operation. In addition, MicroCom’s IP67-rated belt pack is built to endure the wear and tear of everyday use, as well as the extremes in outdoor environments. For those applications where budget and user density are critical, MicroCom 900XR delivers superior range, affordable price, and solid wireless performance.

Another important feature of the MicroCom 900XR is its ability to handle wind noise. According to Lane, “Geraldton is notorious for wind, which is something that is extremely disruptive at outdoor events. The MicroCom 900XR performed so far above our expectations in the windy conditions that I was speechless. What Pliant has created with the 900XR is a product that is robust, reliable, and allows outdoor communications to not be compromised by relentless, heavy winds. The noise-cancelling technology is simply unrivaled.”

Rugged and durable, the MicroCom 900XR provides full-duplex, hands-free communication to crews and teams for critical workplace communication. In addition to 10 full-duplex users and two separate talk channels, the 900XR also provides unlimited listeners and unlimited shared talk user modes, all without the need for a base station. High-quality audio, excellent range, and ease of use make the 900XR a perfect solution for crews to stay connected, be productive, and focus on job safety.

MicroCom is compatible with a wide range of professional headsets. The SmartBoom series of Pliant headsets has now been expanded to include versions for use with MicroCom belt packs. For those applications where budget and quality are critical, MicroCom, paired with a SmartBoom headset, is an extremely effective solution.

“In addition, I would like to point out how incredible the MicroCom 900XR’s battery life is,” adds Lane. “Our units operate all day on a single charge. Everything about the MicroCom is first class. We couldn’t be any happier with our MicroCom 900XR’s and are already looking to add more to our inventory.”

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.