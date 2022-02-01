Pliant Technologies Features New CrewCom IP-Rated Radio Transceivers at NAB 2023

New Line of RTs Provide Flexibility and Endurance for Outdoor Broadcast and Live Production Applications

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 11, 2023 — Pliant Technologies, a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions, debuts its new CrewCom IP-Rated Radio Transceivers (RTs) at the 2023 NAB Show (Central Hall, Booth C7521). The new RTs are the latest addition to the flagship CrewCom wireless intercom line. They are available in both 900MHz and 2.4GHz versions and are ideal for broadcasters and any live event where outdoor placement of transceivers for wireless coverage is required.

“The latest RTs are reliable in all types of weather conditions, making them suitable for a variety of outdoor as well as indoor applications,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of Global Sales for Pliant Technologies. “We look forward to highlighting this latest addition to the CrewCom line at the NAB show.”

Available in 4 models; 900MHz for North America, 900MHz for Oceania, 2.4GHz for CE countries and 2.4GHz for all other areas, the new line of highly weather resistant IP-rated RTs provides wireless intercom coverage where needed, without any concern regarding weather related issues.

The newly designed RTs feature a sleek, yet durable ABS plastic housing along with silicone-molded connector covers to ensure moisture ingress protection for unused connections. In addition, an updated power connector (for use with the optional PPS-48V-02 Power Supply) has also been added to allow for a push/pull quick-release connection and disconnection.

The IP-rated RT supports seamless roaming and can be software selected for either six Normal mode users or 32 High Density users and is 100 percent compatible with all CrewCom systems and existing transceivers.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.