Pliant Technologies Continues to Expand its Reach With Three New Manufacturer’s Reps

AUBURN, AL, JUNE 16, 2020 — Pliant Technologies,a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions, adds three additional firms as part of its expanded manufacturer’s representatives initiative, with the appointment of Audio Biz, Mainline Marketing, and Pro Tech Marketing. By signing new manufacturer’s reps, Pliant has increased its scope of coverage and can offer its range of high-quality intercom solutions, including its CrewCom and MicroCom wireless systems, as well as its complete line of SmartBoom headsets to additional regions within the U.S.

Audio Biz, representing industry-leading professional audio, video, and lighting products, will cover Central and Northern Illinois, Eastern Wisconsin and Michigan. “Given the current state of the world, we’re using this opportunity to host virtual demonstrations of both the CrewCom and MicroCom systems,” according to Randy Stenson, president and rep principal at Audio Biz. “On the CrewCom side, everyone has been impressed by the system’s capabilities and the simplicity of the system configuration. The capability of the transceivers has been a big selling point as we are able to have more people in a system with less gear. On the other hand, MicroCom offers a professional intercom system at a budget price, allowing users to enter the digital coms world without breaking the bank. There are a lot of smaller installations, such as high school PAC’s, community theaters, and houses of worship that are looking for an affordable coms system, and with Pliant’s MicroCom, we now have a solution that meets those needs.”

Since 1987, Mainline Marketing has focused on connecting companies that manufacture exceptional audio-visual equipment with users who require high-quality professional and commercial AV gear. As a representative of Pliant Technologies, Mainline is working with high-end professional intercoms for the first time and will cover Florida and Puerto Rico. “Pliant Technologies has a great reputation of manufacturing solid products, and we are excited to be working with the company,” says Clinton Muntean, president at Mainline Marketing. “A standout feature of the CrewCom system for our larger clients is that it’s available in the less crowded 900MHz frequency band, which has been specifically beneficial in theme park applications.”

Pro Tech Marketing, an independent professional audio and video manufacturers’ representative firm, will cover Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Eastern Montana, Southern Idaho, Arizona, and El Paso, Texas. “Along with every other AV product that we represent, Pliant’s solutions offer a complete upgrade for our clients, and we knew the company’s products would fit right in with the other high-end AV solutions in our linecard,” says Dean Hinton, principal representative at Pro Tech Marketing. “Our clients, specifically those in the theatre and house of worship space, have been very impressed with the durability and flexibility of Pliant’s CrewCom and MicroCom wireless intercom systems. All of us at Pro Tech are happy to be on board with Pliant, and we know this is going to be a great partnership.”

Audio Biz, Mainline Marketing, and Pro Tech Marketing have been receiving exceptional feedback from customers and have successfully introduced Pliant’s intercom solutions to industry professionals across the nation who require high-performing, reliable intercom solutions in a variety of applications. These new manufacturer’s reps are excited and prepared to supply Pliant’s intercom and headset solutions for live events as they make their post-pandemic return.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.