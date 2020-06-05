Pliant Technologies Announces Wireless Intercom Trade-In Promotion

AUBURN, AL, JUNE 3, 2020 — In partnership with its domestic dealers, systems integrators and international distributors, Pliant Technologies announces a wireless intercom equipment trade-in program that will run through September 1, 2020. With the purchase of Pliant CrewCom Control Units and Radio Packs, customers can trade-in any professional wireless coms product for a rebate. The equipment eligible for trade-in can be from any professional wireless intercom manufacturer and in any age, condition, working or not, and in any frequency band.

“As we all know, the FCC repack has had a dramatic effect on the wireless products used in production. Many customers are still using intercom systems that worked fine in the past but are now exhibiting interference issues or are actually no longer legal to use,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of global sales for Pliant Technologies. “In today’s environment, it is crucial that personnel have access to the most dependable and high-quality intercom equipment available to successfully execute production operations. This promotion offers customers a unique opportunity to move away from their old out-of-date wireless intercom and modernize their communications with a reduced cost upgrade to the latest intercom solutions from Pliant Technologies by getting value from their obsolete gear. Customers will receive rebates of $250 per Control Unit and $100 per Radio Pack. This promotion is only available for customers purchasing CrewCom systems through the network of Pliant’s authorized dealers, systems integrators, or distributors.”

With this one-for-one trade-in program, a purchase of a new Pliant CrewCom wireless device is required for each old wireless intercom device that is traded in. To be eligible for a trade-in rebate, domestic U.S. customers will need to ship their eligible traded-in intercom products, along with a completed trade-in request form. International customers will need to contact their local distributor for specific details.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.

About Pliant Technologies

Pliant is a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions ranging from simple out-of-the-box configurations to large-scale designs for industries such as broadcast, live sound, theatre, and many more. As the professional division of CoachComm, Pliant is best known for the revolutionary Tempest® wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries. Pliant is part of an extensive company history of providing intercom solutions to sports and professional markets, and consists of a team of industry professionals dedicated to the company’s tradition of innovation and service. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable, and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.