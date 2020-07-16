Pliant® Technologies Announces New V1.8 Firmware Update for its CrewCom® Intercom System

AUBURN, AL, JULY 16, 2020 — Pliant Technologies announces the release of its version 1.8 firmware update for all CrewCom wireless intercom systems and devices. This new V1.8 firmware offers several significant improvements, including refined communications for network devices, and provides an overall enhanced user experience for Pliant’s CrewCom customers.

The 1.8 firmware update includes a new group management feature in CrewWare and a new two-level user rights feature. With a roaming bias option for CrewCom Radio Packs as well as the ability to connect/disconnect configured CrewCom devices without power-cycling the system, the 1.8 firmware update offers improved battery monitoring for the system’s devices. Additionally, the 1.8 firmware does not require users to power cycle remote devices when power cycling the system’s Control Unit. The firmware update also adds mixed band options on 900MHz transceivers and enables use of GPO relays.

“Pliant continues to support its customers with improvements that enhance the functionality of its product offerings,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of global sales for Pliant Technologies. “This new V1.8 update offers a number of significant improvements for all CrewCom users including full compatibility with the new Pliant 6+6 Drop-In Charger, which is now shipping. This update is available now and we recommend that all users update their systems to take advantage of the enhanced feature set.”

The V1.8 firmware and software update, as well as installation instructions and release notes, are available to all CrewCom users free of charge and can be downloaded here: https://plianttechnologies.com/downloads.

About Pliant Technologies

Pliant is a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions ranging from simple out-of-the-box configurations to large-scale designs for industries such as broadcast, live sound, theatre, and many more. As the professional division of CoachComm, Pliant is best known for the revolutionary Tempest® wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries. Pliant is part of an extensive company history of providing intercom solutions to sports and professional markets, and consists of a team of industry professionals dedicated to the company’s tradition of innovation and service. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable, and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.