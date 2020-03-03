Pliant Technologies Announces New U.S. Manufacturer’s Reps

AUBURN, AL, MARCH 3, 2020 — Pliant Technologies,a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions, has launched a new manufacturer’s representatives initiative with the appointment of three new firms: Highway Marketing, Plus Four Marketing, and Sigmet Corporation. With this new independent manufacturer’s representatives strategy, Pliant has expanded its reach and can provide top-of-the-line intercom solutions to a wider demographic, spanning coast-to-coast.

Highway Marketing, an independent professional audio and video manufacturers’ representative firm, will cover Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. The company holds over 200 years combined experience in the audio/video business and possess a broad range of sales and technical skills to service the needs of the manufacturer, the dealer, and their clients. “Intercom is an essential part of the pro-audio marketplace, and Pliant makes an outstanding product,” says Scott Baker, president at Highway Marketing. “Our goal is to represent various manufacturers that have products that work well in combination—and Pliant fits in great with the other high-end brands that we represent.”

Plus Four Marketing is known for its technical prowess in the professional audio, video, lighting and control industries and is highly regarded in both the Northern California and Pacific Northwest territories. As a representative of Pliant Technologies, Plus Four is working with high-end professional intercoms for the first time. “Our client base has been extremely pleased with the flexibility and ease-of-use of Pliant’s CrewCom,” says Jim Mathews, founder of Plus Four Marketing. “The users can connect and program Radio Packs with ease, and it can all be configured remotely, which has also been largely beneficial. Additionally, the system’s audio quality and range is extremely impressive compared to the competition.”

Sigmet Corporation, which covers markets from New York State to Virginia, offers over 80 years of combined experience in the field representing manufacturers in the sound contracting, touring production and retail MI markets. “When Pliant decided to take on an independent rep model, we jumped on the opportunity as we were excited to represent a coms system with the advanced technology and feature set of CrewCom,” says Sam Helms, president at Sigmet Corporation. “Also, the customer service at Pliant Technologies is outstanding. Whenever we need a demo, equipment support or field support, they provide exceptional assistance to us and our clients.”

With the help of this trio of independent manufacturer’s reps, Pliant’s intercom solutions are now being introduced to more industry professional across the United States who need to deploy a dependable and quality coms system. Highway Marketing, Plus Four Marketing, and Sigmet Corporation have been receiving excellent feedback and interest in Pliant’s coms solutions for applications such as theatre productions, sporting events, concerts, and more, and they look forward to continuing to expand the manufacturer’s presence in the industry.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.






