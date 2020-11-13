Pliant® Technologies Announces 30-day Satisfaction Guarantee On All 900mhz Intercom Systems

Auburn, AL, NOVEMBER 12, 2020 — In support of its customers easing back into production, Pliant Technologies announces a 30-day return satisfaction guarantee on all of its CrewCom 900MHz and MicroCom 900MHz professional wireless intercom products. With this initiative, Pliant is going the extra mile to ensure that its customers are completely satisfied with their Pliant products.

“Pliant has had an exceptional response from our customers using our 900MHz products,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of global sales for Pliant Technologies. “We understand that these systems can be a significant expense for some customers, and with the vast variety of products on the market, deciding what to purchase can be difficult. To help take the fear out of buying the wrong system, we are now offering a 30-day money back guarantee on all Pliant 900MHz systems.”

Any Pliant customer that purchases a system between November 10, 2020 and March 31, 2021 is eligible for this 30-day return privilege and can return the system for a full refund. This offer is for new system purchases only and is valid only for systems that have been sold through an authorized Pliant Technologies dealer. All supplied accessories must also be returned, all items must be in good working condition, void of damage and with the original shipping boxes.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.

About Pliant Technologies

Pliant is a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions ranging from simple out-of-the-box configurations to large-scale designs for industries such as broadcast, live sound, theatre, and many more. As the professional division of CoachComm, Pliant is best known for the revolutionary Tempest® wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries. Pliant is part of an extensive company history of providing intercom solutions to sports and professional markets, and consists of a team of industry professionals dedicated to the company’s tradition of innovation and service. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable, and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.