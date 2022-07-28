PLAYSTUDIOS ‘Summer of Slots’ Returns With Coast-to-Coast In-Person Events Featuring Games, Giveaways, and More

From Las Vegas to Toronto, players of PLAYSTUDIOS mobile apps are invited to join the party

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At long last, the Summer of Slots is back, and this season it’s going coast-to-coast! PLAYSTUDIOS, the developer of award-winning free-to-play mobile apps and the playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, is bringing back one of its most popular events after a two-year hiatus and inviting players to join the myVIP team for an all-new series of in-person parties featuring games, giveaways, and more.

“We have missed seeing our players these last couple of years, but now, finally, Summer of Slots is back and we’re making it bigger than it’s ever been,” says Head of playAWARDS Rob Oseland. “Summer of Slots is our way of saying ‘Thank you’ for being the best part of PLAYSTUDIOS, and we hope that this year’s events will be one-part reunion and one-part introduction to players that are part of our gaming family but haven’t yet had the chance to join us for these real-life parties.”

Summer of Slots begins June 23 and will include stops at six playAWARDS casino-resort partners in Las Vegas, the Gulf Coast, Canada, and the East Coast. Events will be held on the following dates at these locations:

Thursday, June 23, 2022 | The Mirage – Las Vegas, NV

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 | Grand Villa Casino – Burnaby, BC

Wednesday July 27, 2022 | MGM National Harbor – Oxon Hill, MD

Thursday, July 28, 2022 | Casino Rama – Toronto, ON

Wednesday August 17, 2022 | MGM Beau Rivage – Biloxi, MS

Wednesday August 31, 2022 | MGM Grand – Las Vegas, NV

Players can attend Summer of Slots events by exchanging loyalty points earned during free gameplay for a ticket through the Rewards Store in PLAYSTUDIOS apps. Each reward includes entrance for two guests, a 2022 Summer of Slots T-shirt, and two complimentary drink tickets and appetizers. At each event, players will have a chance to play in-person games, win chips, raffle prizes, and more.

PLAYSTUDIOS apps, including myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, POP! Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, myKONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, and Tetris®, are available to download free on iOS, Android, Kindle, and Facebook.

About PLAYSTUDIOS



PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYPS), creator of the groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty platform, is a publisher and developer of award-winning mobile games, including the iconic Tetris® mobile app, POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, myKONAMI Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, and MGM Slots Live. The playAWARDS loyalty platform enables players to earn real-world rewards from a global collection of iconic hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands. playAWARDS partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, IHG, Bowlero, Gray Line Tours, and Hippodrome Casino, among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps combine the best elements of popular casual games with compelling real-world experiences. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit www.playstudios.com.

