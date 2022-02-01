PLAYSTUDIOS’ playAWARDS Program Adds Three of Hilton’s Stunning Resorts in the Caribbean to Its Rewards for the First Time

PLAYSTUDIOS expands its vacation destinations for its players

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc., the creator of the playAWARDS loyalty platform and an award-winning developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile games that offer real-world rewards to players, announced it has added three breathtaking Hilton Caribbean properties – Hilton Barbados Resort, Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya, and Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya Resort to its industry leading Rewards Store. Players can start redeeming Loyalty Points for a free night stay and/or $100 resort credits for food, restaurants, spa charges, and more.

“This is an exciting step for PLAYSTUDIOS as we head into 2023,” said Rob Oseland, President of playAWARDS, the purpose-built and groundbreaking loyalty marketing program for gaming. “After engaging with our loyal players, one major feedback was ways to offer new vacation destinations. What better way to reward our players than with perks to three of Hilton’s exquisite hotels in the Caribbean.”

Hilton Barbados Resort is nestled on the 17th-century ruins of Charles Fort, a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization world heritage site, offering direct access to two gorgeous white-sand beaches, free watersports, a spa featuring a heated sand massage bed, and more. At the Hilton Barbados Resort, players who stay for four nights are rewarded the fifth night for free or resort credit. Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya, is an all-inclusive resort that is a natural sanctuary situated directly on the beautiful white sand and clear waters of a private and highly secluded bay that feels like a private beach. At Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya, players who stay three nights are rewarded a fourth night for free and can also receive resort credits. Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya Resort was voted the No. 1 “Best Resort in Mexico” by Condé Nast Traveler, and is a sanctuary of wonder on the coast of the magical Riviera Maya. At Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya Resort, players who stay two nights are rewarded the third night for free, and can obtain resort credits as well.

Players can start redeeming their points for a free night stay and a $100 resort credit (players can purchase one of most rewards every 60 days) in the Rewards Store after earning points playing PLAYSTUDIOS’ award-winning games, including Tetris®, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, POP! Slots, and more, via iOS, Android, and on Facebook in your browser.

About PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.

PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) creator of the groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty platform is a publisher and developer of award-winning mobile games, including the iconic Tetris® mobile app, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Soduku, and its casino-style games such as Pop! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, myKONAMI Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, and MGM Slots Live. The playAWARDS loyalty platform enables players to earn real-world rewards from a global collection of iconic hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands. playAWARDS partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, IHG, Bowlero, Gray Line Tours, and Hippodrome Casino among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps combine the best elements of popular casual games with compelling real-world benefits. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

