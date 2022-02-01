Playmaker Partners with Caffeine to Deliver Exclusive Coverage of the Miami Pro League Playoffs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Caffeine–Today, new age sports media and talent management brand Playmaker has announced a partnership with social broadcasting platform, Caffeine to bring exclusive livestreaming coverage of the Miami Pro League Playoffs to fans as well as two additional Playmaker events.

Playmaker will work with the growing social broadcasting platform to deliver free, uninterrupted coverage of one of the most highly acclaimed and highly competitive pro-am basketball leagues. This season, the Miami Pro League has featured some of the best talents in the Association with NBA All-Stars Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), and Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), and rising talents like Marvin Bagley III (Detroit Pistons), Derrick Jones, Jr. (Chicago Bulls), Obi Toppin (New York Knicks), and Haywood Highsmith (Miami Heat).

Coverage of the playoffs will run on August 10, 12, 17, and 19 from 6:30-9 p.m. EST on the caf.tv/playmaker/t channel. Playmaker will also work with Caffeine to stream a special September influencer 1vs1 basketball event as well as a dunk contest in October.

The Miami Pro League Playoffs joins Caffeine’s stacked lineup of summer basketball content. In June, Caffeine became the exclusive live streaming partner for The Drew League where surprise guests have included NBA stars Lebron James (Los Angeles Lakers), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls), Trey Young (Atlanta Hawks), among others as well as King of the Court, the brand new 1:1 tournament from BallisLife.

About Playmaker

Playmaker is a new age sports media and management brand with over 15 million followers on social media, 30 shows on Snapchat Discover, and more than 50 athletes and creators under management. Playmaker is focused on the come-ups and comebacks, helping athletes & leagues tell and monetize their stories at scale through shows, brand partnerships, merchandise and more.

About Caffeine

Caffeine is a social broadcasting company that creates and delivers live, interactive content. The platform serves as a positive and inclusive environment for anyone looking to develop, scale and monetize livestream content across culture, sports, and music.

Founded in 2016 by industry veteran and former Apple TV design lead Ben Keighran, Caffeine’s platform and production tools enable creators, media companies, and users to engage with loyal and passionate fan bases and create their own. Caffeine is the home of live content from flagship creators like The Ultimate Rap League, The Drew League, The Berrics, Ballislife, All Def Comedy, and more.

Backed by studio partners, investors and media companies including a16z, Greylock, Fox, Sanabil, Cox, Disney, Riot, Caffeine has raised a total of $250 million to date.

Caffeine is available in the App Store and Google Play. Learn more at www.caffeine.tv.

