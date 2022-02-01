Play Anything, Anywhere With the New Logitech G Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset

Sleek and customizable new look with universal compatibility lets gamers play anything, anywhere in style and comfort

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today announced the new Logitech G Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset.





The new A30 is a modern headset for the modern gamer. Featuring a powerful 40mm audio driver, detachable boom microphone and Logitech’s advanced LIGHTSPEED 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth makes it the ideal headset to enjoy all your games wirelessly on any device, including: PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, XB Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mobile, iOS and Android.

In addition to providing flexibility to connect wirelessly to your gaming device of choice, players can also mix and balance audio from multiple devices simultaneously, adjusting each source independently as desired. Gamers can game on their PlayStation®5 via LIGHTSPEED 2.4GHz Wireless, while listening to Spotify on their phone via Bluetooth, and have their Switch at the ready, connected through 3.5mm aux, for a long matchmaking queue. They can then move from the livingroom to their PC setup and switch their A30 seamlessly to their PC via LIGHTSPEED 2.4GHz and then connect to their Steam Deck via Bluetooth. And with the new Logitech G mobile app, players can optimize game and voice audio profiles on the new A30 for a tailored gaming experience.

“The vision of a new A30 headset that enables a play anything, anywhere experience meant we needed to achieve two primary goals. First, we needed to deliver a high performance audio and ultra comfortable headset that comes in a sleek and customizable design. Second, we needed to create a headset that can connect to multiple platforms in a variety of ways: console, PC, handheld or mobile,” said TIffany Beers, head of innovation at Logitech G. “The A30 delivers maximum flexibility, mobility, style and comfort in a modern gaming headset that plays on all platforms, so players can master all the playstyles they love.”

The sleek new design of the A30 headset comes standard in two chic colorways, navy and white. The addition of swivel, cushy memory foam padding in the earpads and headband and just-right clamping force creates an easy balanced feel.

As part of its sleek design, the A30 headset features both an advanced detachable boom microphone and an integrated mic, so no matter if you are home playing your favorite game or on-the-go making a phone call, you are ensured crystal clear communications. The A30 delivers carefully balanced, high-fidelity audio with custom tuned 40mm drivers for an immersive audio experience.

The A30 boasts a battery life of more than 27 hours, enabling low-latency gameplay that can handle epic play sessions.

Players can express their gaming aesthetic by choosing from an existing collection of speaker tag designs, or take their headset to the next level by customizing their own design on the Astro website.

The A30 is being unveiled at Logitech’s inaugural Logi Play event, a landmark event celebrating gaming and streaming culture. Learn more about the event here.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G ASTRO A30 Wireless Gaming Headset is expected to be available on astrogaming.com and at global retailers in October of 2022 for a suggested retail price of $229.99 USD MSRP. For more information, please visit our website, our blog or connect with us @LogitechG. The Logitech G mobile app is available at www.astrogaming.com/GMobile-App.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks – made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

Contacts

Derek Perez



Global Communications, Logitech Gaming



[email protected] | 408-391-6454