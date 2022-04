Planar and OptiTrack Present Broadest Set of Broadcast Technologies at NAB 2022

Established leaders in on-camera broadcast and motion capture will showcase latest in display and camera tracking technologies designed to support today’s diverse production needs

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, and sister company OptiTrack, the worldwide leader in 3D tracking systems, today announced plans to present their most diverse portfolio of established and emerging broadcast technologies at the 2022 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show. From cutting-edge fine pitch LED display solutions for in-camera virtual production to state-of-the-art motion capture (Mocap) solutions for advanced camera tracking, Planar and OptiTrack will demonstrate the latest advancements for broadcast production needs of today and tomorrow at NAB 2022.

NAB 2022 marks the first NAB show since the launch of Planar Studios in 2021. An initiative designed to revolutionize the explosive virtual production (VP) and extended reality (XR) markets, Planar Studios is empowering the world’s leading visual storytellers to engage audiences through advanced technological developments, particularly critical LED display and Mocap systems. The Planar Studios initiative leverages Planar’s award-winning fine pitch LED display solutions and ultra-precise tracking cameras and Mocap software from industry-leader, OptiTrack.

“In an age where everyone can be a broadcaster and demand to authentically reach remote audiences is unprecedented, we’re thrilled to be presenting a truly unrivaled choice of LED display and Mocap technologies,” said Executive Vice President Adam Schmidt. “Our portfolio today is backed by decades of on-camera broadcast industry leadership, offering industry-leading solutions to support everything from live television broadcasts requiring bright, reliable and superior visual performance to breathtaking cinema production looking for flexible configuration and the fastest frame and refresh rates.”

At NAB 2022, Planar and OptiTrack will present a compelling VP and XR volume complete with fine pitch LED display technology, Mocap, lighting and dynamic virtual and physical scenery captured in vivid in-camera content.

Today, Planar and OptiTrack’s unparalleled variety of display and optical tracking solutions makes Planar Studios well-positioned to assist the entire broadcast ecosystem. This is reinforced by the combined companies’ US-based manufacturing operations in Oregon and regional teams of professional product experts, enabling Planar Studios to provide an unsurpassed level of pre and post-sales support.

Visitors to NAB 2022 can also view the following trailblazing broadcast innovations from Planar and OptiTrack:

Popular and Award-Winning Display Technologies for On-Camera and In-Camera Use

Planar ® TVF Series: An award-winning family of fine pitch LED video wall displays delivering superior on-camera performance with a wide range of refresh rates to ensure that it can be used with a variety of on-camera recording needs. The series offers models with fine pixel pitches from 0.9-2.5 millimeters and features a front service, cableless, stackable design that gives new meaning to multi-functionality and reduces the complexity of installation and vertical alignment, making it a longstanding favorite for broadcast customers. With the exclusive Planar ® EverCare ™ Lifetime Limited Warranty, customers receive complete product coverage from controller to sub-pixel and everything in between for as long as the end customer continues to own and use it in a fixed location.

State-of-the-Art Motion Capture Technology

OptiTrack™ Motion Capture: Chosen for its absolute precision, ease of use, reliability and polished integration with on-set tools, OptiTrack remains the choice for the world’s premier LED video wall-based VP stages.

CinePuck™: Introducing the first purpose-built tracking tool for VP, XR and broadcast studios, CinePuck offers access to world-leading tracking accuracy and precision. CinePuck includes an all-new industrial grade IMU and ultra-bright wide-angle LEDs. The 6DoF IMU data is combined with optical data to produce a tracking result better than the sum of its parts, resulting in smooth tracking – even with significant occlusion.

Groundbreaking Fine Pitch LED Displays Solutions

Planar ® DirectLight ® Ultra ™ Series: Premium fine pitch MicroLED video wall displays presenting several display technology advancements that, in combination, deliver big performance. Available in 0.6, 0.7, 0.9 and 1.2 millimeter pixel pitches, Planar DirectLight Ultra Series features models with MicroLEDs, off-board power supply, proprietary alignment technology and built-in processing to deliver always-on, high resolution display experiences for unmatched visual performance for close viewing distances and the most refined applications. The Planar EverCare Lifetime Limited Warranty is also included, offering customers complete confidence in their LED video wall purchase while reducing lifetime cost-of-ownership.

DirectLight Ultra Series: Premium fine pitch MicroLED video wall displays presenting several display technology advancements that, in combination, deliver big performance. Available in 0.6, 0.7, 0.9 and 1.2 millimeter pixel pitches, Planar DirectLight Ultra Series features models with MicroLEDs, off-board power supply, proprietary alignment technology and built-in processing to deliver always-on, high resolution display experiences for unmatched visual performance for close viewing distances and the most refined applications. The Planar EverCare Lifetime Limited Warranty is also included, offering customers complete confidence in their LED video wall purchase while reducing lifetime cost-of-ownership. Planar® MGP Series: Producing seamless screens that are suitable for replacing legacy display technology, the Planar MGP Series makes fine pitch LED an accessible alternative to formerly projection or tiled LCD applications. The fine pitch LED displays are available in 1.2, 1.5, 1.8 and 2.5 millimeter pixel pitches and feature a 27-inch diagonal, 16:9 cabinet that is designed to support full front-service, wall-mounted installation. Planar MGP Series is designed for customers who want to experience the many advantages of LED technology, including seamless images, vivid colors, long-life performance and low-cost maintenance, but are also looking for a cost-effective solution.

Planar and OptiTrack’s extensive selection of display and camera tracking products designed to support today’s diverse production needs will be on display in Booth #N5914. For more information, visit www.planar.com or www.optitrack.com.

About Planar

Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world’s most demanding environments. From broadcasters and government agencies to corporations, sporting venues and educational facilities, the world’s leading organizations use Planar’s broad selection of display solutions in applications ranging from digital signage and simulation to large scale events and large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader for LED video displays, narrow pixel pitch LED and the indoor LED video wall market (Futuresource 2021). Founded in 1983, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA with offices and manufacturing facilities in Oregon, Europe and Asia.

About OptiTrack

OptiTrack is the worldwide leader in 3D tracking systems through its 3D precision, low latency output, easy to use workflows, as well as a host of developer tools. Serving primary markets in drone and ground robot tracking, movement sciences, virtual production and character animation for film and games as well as virtual reality or mixed reality tracking, it remains the most widely used tracking solution on earth and is the favorite of world leading academia research and professional teams whose requirements are the most demanding in the world.

