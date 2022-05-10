PIXM Pioneers First Real-Time Computer Vision Solution to Stop Phishing on Mobile Devices

PIXM Mobile uses novel, award-winning technology to stop phishing attacks targeting mobile device apps at the point of click

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PIXM, a Computer Vision cybersecurity startup, today announced the expansion of its anti-phishing products with the launch of PIXM Mobile, which protects individuals and enterprises from targeted and unknown phishing attacks on mobile devices. PIXM Mobile is the first cloud-based mobile solution developed with Computer Vision (CV) cybersecurity technology to identify phishing attacks on mobile devices and stop them in real-time, as a user clicks on a malicious link. PIXM Mobile stops phishing on any app, including SMS (“smishing”), social media, and business collaboration apps, as well as email and web-based phishing pages.





“Phishing is the Achilles heel of all security deployments. No amount of training can make it impossible to be phished,” said Richard Stiennon, Chief Research Analyst at IT-Harvest. “New approaches leveraging AI can exceed even the best security professional’s ability to detect and avoid phishing.”

Computer Vision is a field of AI software that can ‘see’ and is powered by convolutional networks, machine learning models trained on millions of labeled images. PIXM’s award-winning Computer Vision cybersecurity solution was developed by artificial intelligence experts who leveraged breakthroughs in deep learning and convolutional neural networks in order to achieve 500x faster detection of fraudulent web pages.

Many mobile device phishing solutions rely on a combination of domain blacklists, IP reputation, and score-based risk evaluations, all of which are reactive and dependent upon pre-existing intelligence. With a Computer Vision-based cybersecurity solution at the browser level, PIXM Mobile can instantly visually analyze and identify any phishing attempt as it happens—from broad phishing campaigns to single-target spear-phishing attacks—and disrupt the attack.

“Our mission at PIXM is to stop phishing attacks at the point of click with next-generation artificial intelligence, protecting users no matter which platforms or applications they are using,” said Chris Cleveland, Founder and CEO, PIXM. “The future of work communication is through social applications and mobile devices. The next generation of phishing attacks are already exploiting these new vectors. This mobile release is a key step toward our vision of protecting our customers on any application and on any device.”

PIXM analyzed the most recent threat data, identifying that more than 50% of phishing breaches now occur via social media, rather than through corporate email. PIXM Mobile was developed to address this attack vector, as well as the enduring shift towards remote work—which have increased the vulnerability of both individuals and enterprises. Applications such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Slack, Signal, Apple Messenger and SMS leave mobile devices open and unprotected against phishing attacks. By providing real-time protection from targeted phishing at the point of click, PIXM Mobile provides the last line of defense against costly data breaches.

“PIXM recognized the increasing nature and frequency of phishing attacks focused on phones and mobile applications,” said Ron Gula, President and Co-Founder of Gula Tech Adventures. “PIXM therefore developed its new product, PIXM Mobile, to further its mission of protecting our citizens and caring for their privacy and data to stop these violations, regardless of whether they are at home, work, or now on the road.”

Phishing affects everyone, from individuals to corporate enterprise users and students in the classroom. “Providing learners and educators with access to secure and reliable digital classroom experiences is a huge challenge for IT staff charged with securing their digital ecosystem while also transitioning to a mobile-first, BYOD world,” said Michael Webb, Chief Product Officer of Identity Automation Inc. “Having a mobile phishing solution that protects our users in real-time, that is also instantly deployable and scalable, greatly reduces the risk inherent when managing digital identities infrastructure for millions of learners and educators across the country.”

PIXM Mobile will be available for iOS devices via the Apple App Store beginning on May 25, 2022. Support for Android will be available later this year. For more information on PIXM Mobile, visit https://pixmsecurity.com/mobile.

PIXM, a cybersecurity startup that stops zero-day phishing attacks with AI Computer Vision, is led by artificial intelligence experts focused on cybersecurity. Founded in 2016, its technology has stopped hundreds of targeted phishing attacks that evaded other security products. PIXM is advised by cybersecurity pioneers, intel community leaders, and successful entrepreneurs. Its backers include Gula Tech Adventures, FirstIn™, AIM13 – Crumpton Ventures Partnership, Chaac Ventures, and Precursor Ventures. Visit PIXM at https://pixmsecurity.com/.

